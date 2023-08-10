The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Allhomes

Allhomes | The stylish space of a beloved Canberra restaurant has hit the market

By Elly Johnston
August 10 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture by Rodrigo Vargas
Picture by Rodrigo Vargas

It's the Canberra restaurant that has spent the past eight years pushing the boundaries with an authentic, modern approach to Asian dining, and now the fit-out of XO in Narrabundah is up for sale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.