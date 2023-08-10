The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

ANU rock expert Matthew Valetich turned into a diamond after death

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
Updated August 10 2023 - 2:45pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Adena intends to keep the diamond halves for her twins, Harrison and Niklas. Picture by Jamie Kidston/ANU
Louise Adena intends to keep the diamond halves for her twins, Harrison and Niklas. Picture by Jamie Kidston/ANU

When ANU rock expert Matthew Valetich died tragically young at the age of 35 this year, his colleagues did all the usual things mourners do: they gathered and sang his favourite songs. They cried and hugged each other. They even brought rocks which the rock expert might like.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.