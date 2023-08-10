The Canberra Times
Government seeks to establish commission to investigate and punish misconduct in parliament

Natalie Vikhrov
By Natalie Vikhrov
Updated August 10 2023 - 11:26am, first published 11:20am
An independent commission would become "the enforcement arm of those codes of conduct," Senator Katy Gallagher said.
An independent commission would become "the enforcement arm of those codes of conduct," Senator Katy Gallagher said.

The federal government wants an independent commission to investigate misconduct in parliament and penalise perpetrators as part a planned of suite of changes aimed at improving culture within the nation's most powerful building.

Natalie Vikhrov

Natalie Vikhrov

Federal politics and public service reporter

Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

