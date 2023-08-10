The federal government wants an independent commission to investigate misconduct in parliament and penalise perpetrators as part a planned of suite of changes aimed at improving culture within the nation's most powerful building.
It would form part of the government's response to the to the landmark Set the Standard report, which revealed high rates of bullying and sexual harassment within the parliamentary workplace, would enforce standards of conduct, including possible sanctions against politicians.
Speaking to the ABC on Thursday, Minister for Women Katy Gallagher admitted the proposal was likely to face some opposition because of the potential for MPs to be sanctioned.
But Senator Gallagher was confident of cross-parliament support for a separate bill introduced by the government on Thursday establish an independent human resources agency for parliament.
The new body, to be called the Parliamentary Workplace Support Service, will provide training for staff, early intervention support as well as guidance for implementing code of conduct and behavioural standards.
The minister admitted that, of the two bodies it plans to establish in response to the Set the Standard report, the independent commission will be "a more difficult one to to land in legislation" because it would will deal with sanctions of parliamentarians.
But said once established, it will become "the enforcement arm of those codes of conduct", she added.
Senator Gallagher said currently an interim body was currently handling complaints.
The government said it was committed to implementing all 28 recommendations the Jenkins report.
Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
