Read on for the latest news from around the grounds in Canberra sport. We've got the Canberra filmmakers going global with an NBA champion and new signings on the horizon in Canberra.
It's the mid-1990s. The Chicago Bulls are the hottest team on the planet and Michael Jordan is a global superstar.
So of course two grade one schoolmates named James and Julian called themselves "James Jordan" and "Julius Jordan" during lunchtime basketball games.
As for their "gangly, red-headed mate" with an L at the start of his name?
"I had to be Lachlan Longley," filmmaker Lachlan Ross laughed.
So the Canberra product feels like he has come full circle after piecing together a four-part series on Luc Longley, the Australian giant who played alongside Jordan and co during the Bulls' second threepeat, titled Foundations.
The documentary shot in Perth by Ross, fellow Canberran Ben Izzard, and Wollongong's Sam Tolhurst is being watched all over the globe after being released on the NBA app.
The series gives a voice to the man who was sorely missed in The Last Dance, a Netflix series that garnered worldwide attention in 2020.
Ross, now based in Vancouver, spent two days filming with Longley in May, when an interview scheduled for an hour blew out to two-and-a-half before they followed the NBA champion around his hometown.
"He talks about growing up in Fremantle. His dad put this hoop up in a wool shed that was next to their house. We went to the wool shed and they've left the hoop up," Ross said.
"It's like a gentrified part of Fremantle now with Porsches parked in there, but they've left this old hoop up there which is bent down at an angle. You can't dribble the ball on the floorboards because the ball goes everywhere.
"It was really fun going there with him, having him shoot hoops and talking about how shooting past the beams in the shed helped his game in a sense, practicing his jump shot in the areas you could shoot from [without hitting the beams] formed the areas he liked to shoot from in his career.
"Getting his insights on guys like Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan is incredible, that's the stuff everybody is really eager to hear."
The documentary is just one part of the NBA's celebration of Longley's career.
Bulls jerseys with Longley's No.13 have been stocked on the NBA store and tees with his picture on the front are lining clothes racks.
Ross says the celebration of the iconic Australian's career is well overdue - and Foundations can tell you why.
Because when Ross was trawling through footage before the interview, he was stunned by Longley's skill, by the left and right hand hook shots that look identical, by the incredible passing ability and the mid-range jumpers.
"A lot of Aussies obviously know who Luc Longley is, they know he won the three championships, they know he played at multiple Olympics, they maybe know he was the first Aussie NBA player," Ross said.
"But watching his highlights, I was just blown away by his level of skill.
"He was ahead of his time in a lot of ways. HIs skill probably didn't get the recognition. That's been one of my biggest takeaways from the project, how skilled he was and ahead of his time in that sense."
Now a generation of fans can see for themselves.
Any Canberra United fan who has been there since day one can start rattling off the names with ease.
Michelle Heyman, Ellie Brush, Lydia Williams, Caitlin Munoz, Ash Sykes and Nicole Begg - names synonymous with the club's golden era.
Now Heyman has issued a call to arms to her modern day teammates in a bid to create a new A-League Women's dynasty in Canberra.
Serbian international Vesna Milivojevic will join the charge having re-signed with Canberra United ahead of the 2023-24 season.
Now United are poised to add Young Matilda Tegan Bertolissio to their ranks.
"If you look back when we used to win constantly, we always had the same group for many years," Heyman said as she prepares to enter the final season of a two-year deal.
"That's what we're trying to do here in Canberra, we want to keep the bulk of our team, we want to keep the players here, we want to be fighting for trophies every year, we want to be No.1 constantly. We want to be winners.
"We're very lucky we should have most of the similar players back this season which is going to be something really special."
Even if plenty have already asked Heyman why Grace Maher has packed her bags to join Western United.
Chloe Tugliach might have to call the office and tell them she won't be in quite as often over the next few months.
Because Tugliach has been elevated to the Canberra Capitals' main roster just two years after walking away from basketball.
Tugliach impressed as a development player last season and now coach Kristen Veal is backing the rising star to step up after being signed as Canberra's 11th squad member.
"Last year I was racing between my office job, training and games but this season my job will take a backseat so I can be there for all the extra bits and pieces and spend some more time off court with the team," Tugliach said.
"Expectation and performance wise, I don't think much shifts. Vealy made it clear last year that on court we were held to the same standard, and particularly given the season we had with injuries, everyone needed to be ready when called upon.
"My focus will be on being competitive on court and pushing my teammates each week so we can keep building on the back end of last year.
"I've learnt to love the game in a new way. Being around the likes of Britt Smart, who has been around the league for years, Jade Melbourne, who is the embodiment of competitive fun, and Nicole Munger, who is an absolute workhorse, has shifted my perspective and allowed me to really enjoy being an athlete again."
The Capitals start pre-season on September 11 ahead of their November 5 season opener against Adelaide at the National Convention Centre.
Tugliach joins Alex Bunton, Alex Fowler, Alex Sharp, Gemma Potter, Jade Melbourne, Jayda Clark, Monica Okoye, Nicole Munger, Bec Pizzey and Tahlia Tupaea on Canberra's roster.
Veal has been in talks with Abby Solway and Shakera Reilly about filling development player slots.
