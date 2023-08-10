The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Locker Room

Locker Room: The Canberra filmmakers behind NBA champion Luc Longley's story

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
August 11 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Canberran was behind an NBA-driven documentary on Luc Longley. Picture Supplied
A Canberran was behind an NBA-driven documentary on Luc Longley. Picture Supplied

Read on for the latest news from around the grounds in Canberra sport. We've got the Canberra filmmakers going global with an NBA champion and new signings on the horizon in Canberra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.