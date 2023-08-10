What was said in a conversation between Education Minister Yvette Berry's former chief of staff and a public servant tasked with choosing a builder for a school expansion has been confirmed as a key issue for an integrity investigation.
The ACT Integrity Commission is examining whether alleged union interference played a role in the awarding of a contract to construct an expansion of Campbell Primary School to a company which put forward a more expensive proposal.
The commission, holding a public hearing for the first time on Thursday, heard the ACT government could have saved more than $800,000 if a different tender was selected.
The commission is investigating whether public officials in the ACT Education Directorate failed to exercise their official functions honestly when making recommendations regarding a tender for construction for the school's expansion.
Ms Berry and CFMEU officials - including the current national secretary and a past ACT secretary - will be called to give evidence to the commission in public hearings examining the controversial procurement.
Construction companies Manteena and Lendlease had both put forward offers for the Campbell school's expansion. Manteena was found to be the preferred tenderer by an evaluation team and offered a lower price but the evaluation criteria was re-weighted and Lendlease was given the contract.
A public hearing into the investigation has heard there were rumours about Manteena receiving all the work and that CFMEU had a negative view of this.
The commission heard there was a "line of communication" between CFMEU and Ms Berry's former chief of staff.
The commission's counsel assisting, Callan O'Neill, said this was not unusual but it warranted further investigation.
"I expect that the evidence before the commission will be the ACT branch of the [CFMEU] did hold a negative view of Manteena," Mr O'Neill said.
"This was conveyed to the Minister and or her chief of staff at various times whilst the procurement process was underway."
The commission is also investigating whether an Education Directorate official allegedly influenced the process for a tender.
The official began giving evidence to the commission in public on Thursday, but has had their name suppressed and been assigned the pseudonym John Green.
Mr Green previously held a role as the government's secure local jobs registrar but the union was unhappy with his performance in that role. Mr Green told the hearing he had been subject to personal insults from union officials, including being told: "my 4-year-old daughter would do a better job than you".
He told the hearing he made the decision to leave this role in early 2020 and move to the education directorate due to the issues in the secure local jobs.
However, evidence before the commission suggests Mr Green directed the tender evaluation team to change its recommendation around the procurement for the school expansion in his new role in the education directorate.
The investigation is examining whether public officials in the directorate failed to exercise their official functions honestly and/or impartially when making recommendations and decisions about the Campbell Primary School modernisation project from 2019 to 2020.
In December 2021, the ACT Auditor-General found a delegate for the Education Directorate effectively re-weighted and re-prioritised the evaluation criteria when making a recommendation on the preferred tenderer for the building contract.
CFMEU national secretary Zach Smith and former ACT secretary Jason O'Mara will also be called to give evidence to the commission.
The director-general of the Education Directorate Katy Haire will also be called to give evidence.
At present, Ms Berry's former chief of staff, Josh Ceramidas, has not been called to give evidence.
"The key witnesses are those who performed decision making processes or had potential to influence them," Mr O'Neill said.
"They are, in no particular order, Mr Green, Ms Haire, Ms Berry and Mr Ceramidas."
Integrity Commissioner Michael Adams KC said a person being called as a witness did not mean they would have an adverse finding made about them.
Mr O'Neill said there was evidence that could support a conclusion that officials acted to bring about a desired outcome.
"The commission has obtained evidence that could reasonably support a conclusion that particular individuals actively participated in the process to bring about an outcome despite that which legitimate procedures were proposed and have sought to conceal that conduct," Mr O'Neill said.
"These matters are serious, so to is the potential for findings in the interference in and abuse of government procurement processes that did not represent the best value for money for the community.
"The central issue in this investigation considers whether the system for dealing with a significant procurements in the territory and which applied to the project have been undermined by inappropriate conduct and either a political or bureaucratic level or both."
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
