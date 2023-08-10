The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

What's happening Canberra's food and wine scene | Canberra Writers Festival goes culinary

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
Updated August 10 2023 - 11:57am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Join Elizabeth Chong at the opening dinner of the Canberra Writers Festival. Picture supplied
Join Elizabeth Chong at the opening dinner of the Canberra Writers Festival. Picture supplied

Join national treasure Elizabeth Chong for a night of delectable storytelling to kick off the 2023 Canberra Writers Festival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.