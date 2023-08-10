Join national treasure Elizabeth Chong for a night of delectable storytelling to kick off the 2023 Canberra Writers Festival.
She is undisputed kitchen royalty - the "Empress of Chinatown" - and at 92 she is still going strong. You'll enjoy a curated meal inspired by Elizabeth's life in food, a culinary journey that began in Guangdong Province and blossomed in the produce markets of Melbourne.
As one of the most loved and enduring personalities within the Australian food industry, she's dedicated to breaking down the barriers between those of different cultural backgrounds, and ensuring the intricacies of Chinese cuisine are understood and appreciated by everyone.
In conversation with long-time food journalist and explorer Joanna Savill.
August 16, 6.30pm, National Museum of Australia. $150pp. Book via canberrawritersfestival.com.au
Scullin is the place to be this Saturday as the community collaborates on a fun event.
Got an instrument? Or like to sing? Head to the shops, on Scullin Place, and make some noise at the Scullin Music Jam.
It's food related because all participating musos can enjoy a free Sweet Bones coffee and our favourite vegan bakery will be serving up their famous cinnabuns along with Beau's most excellent old-fashioned lemonade.
And it gets better for musical foodies. Pop-up favourites Maku Ramen will be there too. They're about to open a permanent space at Scullin, so head over to get a taste of what's in store.
From 11am. More info @myscullin
The Glenfiddich Whisky Wanderer Bus returns to Molly from August 29 to September 24 after a successful stint in 2022.
The restored 1972 Leyland Double Decker has been fitted out with a premium fully serviced bar, making the Whisky Wanderer a luxury lounge on wheels.
There'll be exclusive masterclasses and tastings, including special Father's Day sessions, alongside regular table bookings for tastings and a neat little menu of food matches.
Bookings highly recommended. @mollybarcanberra
Calling all chocolate and wine connoisseurs, this event is especially for you. Valrhona has been producing the world's finest chocolate in the small village of Tain L'Hermitage, France, since 1922, and now it's your chance to experience its divine decadence at an exclusive masterclass at East Hotel.
Join Paul Diamond, publisher of wine magazine Selector and Valrhona chocolate expert Ruth McDonnell from Simon Johnson for an exquisite event.
You'll indulge in 11 premium Australian wines paired with seven Valrhona chocolates. Pair a creamy and biscuity blond chocolate, with a Robert Stein Half Dry Riesling 2022 and Tulloch Crème de vin NV; or a Grand Cru bittersweet 100 year Valrhona Komuntu (80% cocao) with a Blue Pyrenees Estate Richard Reserve Shiraz 2017 and Seppeltsfield DP 38 Rich Apera.
August 19, 2-5pm. East Hotel. $109pp. Book via eventbrite.com.au
Lazy Su's infamous Ramen and Hip Hop event is back for one night only on August 28.
It's a $40pp set menu with a choice from three signature ramen variations including a spicy fried chicken ramen, beef short rib ramen, and a vegan wonton ramen; and an assortment of popular snacks from the menu such as wagyu cheesesteak springroll, agedashi gyoza, edamame, yakitori and salmon sashimi.
Drinks specials will be available on the night, with both alcoholic and non-alcoholic options.
And the tunes, don't forget the tunes.
Limited walk-ins available so book via sevenrooms.com
Big River Distilling Co.'s Syrah Gin has won the trophy for best wine/grape gin at the Australian Distilled Spirits Awards. Held annually, the event is Australia's premier spirits awards with more than 970 entries in 2023.
Big River founder Clyde Morton said winning the award was very gratifying.
"True to Big River's inventive ethos, our Syrah Gin, so-named because of the use of cool-climate grapes, has combined a few wine-making techniques with gin distillation," he said.
"Syrah is a name used in association with a cooler climate, French style of wine. Our grapes are sourced from Wallaroo Wines, near Hall, in the cooler-climate Canberra region, so this name fits perfectly for the style of shiraz gin Big River is seeking to make."
Available at Big River's Distillery Door at Dairy Rd, Fyshwick or purchase online at bigriverdistilling.com.au.
Want more recipe ideas? We've got a tasty offering that'll leave you satisfied. Enjoy it here. Bookmark the page so you've got a wide selection at your fingertips next time you're hitting the kitchen.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.