This novel moves between the past and present and deals with science and history and in particular the ill-fated Antarctic expedition led by Robert Falcon Scott more than 100 years ago. In the present, glacial archaeologist Missy Simpson is seeking the true cause of the explorers' deaths. Her colleague, Cambridge professor Jim Hunter, is working on his own scientific mysteries - and is willing to risk everything to solve them. In halls of learning and on the icy polar plateau, these risk-takers must grapple with the unfathomable power of the natural world and the dramatically changing weather while navigating their own complicated relationships.