Almost five years on from when legislation was tabled to establish its foundations, the ACT Integrity Commission is finally conducting its first public hearings.
It is an important, almost momentous, event for the territory, and one which is certainly overdue.
Much of the work of the Integrity Commission so far has been cloistered behind the building's heavy security doors, dealing with what Commissioner Michael Adams QC described at last month's Assembly Estimates hearing as "historical matters".
These have included the 2014 sale - more of a dubious land swap, really - of a territory-owned car park in Dickson to the Tradies Club while a separate deal in Downer had the club selling land back to the territory, with the Tradies trousering $415,000 along the way.
While this one smelt bad and caught the attention of the Auditor-General, the commission found "the legal threshold for investigation was not met".
The historical actions of certain sections of the ACT public service offer up a potentially rich vein of corruption investigation for the commission.
However, of late, more recent cases have been given priority at the commission: that of the curious multi-million dollar Canberra Institute of Technology contractual ties with "systems thinker" Patrick Hollingworth, and the strange activity around the procurement contract for the modernisation of Campbell Primary School.
Always understandably cautious in his public statements, Commissioner Adams told the Estimates committee there were "wider systemic issues" emerging from these cases "which will need attention".
Calling Education Minister Yvette Berry to the witness stand, together with her chief of staff and another senior member of the directorate, may help unravel some of the mystery around the peculiar Campbell school two-horse-race tender process, in which the company which won the tender was shuffled back into the pack, the evaluation criteria re-weighted, and the second company emerged as the winner.
And the detail around the $4.99 million Hollingworth-Think Garden contract with CIT promises to be even more illuminating - provided those hearings are held in public. To spice things up, Hollingworth is suing for breach of contract.
However, by far the costliest embarrassment for the government has been the recent scrapping of the six-year, $76 million Human Resources Information Management Systems project.
The commission is not yet examining this, it's being left to the Auditor-General, for now.
Dangers lurk at every turn for agencies like the commission, which rely on the government's largesse to function properly yet at the same time are empowered to skewer it.
Well-entrenched governments like those in the ACT are, of course, highly practised at obfuscation and sleight-of-hand.
The skewering so far has been rare, with precious few clean puncture wounds on show.
And when things become a little too uncomfortable, there's always the fallback of withdrawing agency resources.
The Integrity Commission had 25 staff members, as of May. Funding for additional staff was given in the recent ACT budget but this was only for two years.
But if the commission delivers, its role is safe. The solution? Open up the security doors and let the public in. Sunshine, as that old chestnut goes, is always the best disinfectant.
