Homeowners can retire their way with the power of a reverse mortgage

Most people say being able to stay in their own home in the community they love is a key priority as they look to retirement. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content for Heartland Reverse Mortgages.

As the increase in the pension age ticked over to 67 years in July, many people with their eyes on retirement might have let out a sigh.



While these days plenty of people are continuing to happily work into their more senior years, needing to work because you can't afford not to can be soul destroying.

At a time when the rising cost of living continues to take bigger and bigger bites out of our weekly budget, being able to comfortably fund the retirement you are looking forward to can seem daunting.



The good news is that if you're over 60 and own your home there are options that mean retirement can be your reality without needing to wait for the aged pension, or having to sell your home and downsize to help fund it.



More than 80 per cent of senior Australians are homeowners, and for most their home is their most significant store of wealth.



One of the solutions experts increasingly believe will play a big role in helping people fund a comfortable retirement is what's called a reverse mortgage, which allows homeowners to access the equity in their home to help provide the financial support they need, when they need it.

A reverse mortgage functions similarly to a regular home loan but is specifically designed to cater to the needs of people as they get older, and retirees.

Unlike traditional mortgages, no regular repayments are required with a reverse mortgage. Instead, the loan, including monthly accrued interest if unpaid, is repaid from the future sale of the property.



A reverse mortgage can be used for many purposes including consolidating existing debts, such as a mortgage, credit cards and/or personal loans, or to provide improved cash flow to cover everything from daily expenses or home improvements to vehicle expenses and travel.



Importantly, for the 90 per cent of Australians who recent research showed want to be able to age in place in their home, a reverse mortgage means you can continue to own and live in your home as it rises in value.



"A better understanding of equity release and how it can be included in their retirement planning can lead to a better quality of life for many retirees," said Associate Professor Stuart Thomas from the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT), who was the lead researcher on a recent study investigating the financing of ageing in place.



"Australia has a high rate of home ownership and for many, superannuation and the age pension may not be enough to support them comfortably in late retirement."



Sharon Yardley, General Manager-Reverse Mortgages at Heartland, Australia's leading reverse mortgage provider, said that while increasing numbers of people were considering reverse mortgages as a way to help fill an income gap in retirement, many were unaware of the option.



"Heartland is experiencing a strong demand from people wanting to stay in their home and live a more comfortable retirement using a reverse mortgage but despite this many people over the age of 60 may not realise the kind of financial flexibility they can provide compared to a regular home loan," she said.



"You can use you home's equity for a wide range of purposes, whether it's as a lump sum to pay for home improvements or maybe buy a new car, or as a regular advance to supplement income."



With older Australians being hit hard by rising costs, Heartland has seen an upward trend in customers using a reverse mortgage for the purpose of providing an income stream.



Ms Yardley said a recent customer survey showed 91 per cent of respondents believe the cost of living is putting a strain on their budget, and 87 per cent agree that the Aged Pension does not provide enough for them to live the retirement they desire.

"Approximately one third of our customers are now using a reverse mortgage to supplement their income, which is almost double the number of customers from financial year 2021," she said.

"Using a reverse mortgage has been an option to help them combat cost-of-living pressures and give them that financial peace of mind without having to give up their home."



