A man accused of making and selling guns is said to have sold a 3D printer while behind bars to a criminal group also involved in manufacturing firearms.
Police were alerted to the sale by a fellow Alexander Maconochie Centre inmate in the last week as an investigation into gun trafficking continues across the ACT and NSW, a court has heard.
The ACT Policing informant in the case against Andrew Allan Kay gave evidence during an ACT Magistrates Court bail application on Thursday.
Police previously alleged they discovered several manufactured firearms and a small amount of drugs during two simultaneous searches of Turner and Braidwood homes in May.
On Thursday, acting Sergeant Jarrad Drennan told the court two new charges had been laid against Kay in connection with alleged bikie associate Jason Pakalani Tuiono.
Acting Sergeant Drennan said phone messages linked Kay to a 3D-printed pistol found under the seat of a BMW Tuiono had dropped off to a Belconnen auto shop for a service in March.
When an employee reached under the seat of the vehicle, he felt what he thought was a lever come loose in his hand.
When the man looked down, he saw he had hold of the metal barrel of a loaded gun.
Acting Sergeant Drennan said that while police were still examining the firearms, the pistol found in the BMW was capable of killing a person.
Investigators successfully shot the pistol three times, penetrating a ballistic gel.
It was found to be capable of lodging a bullet six inches into a person's chest cavity, he said.
The police officer said an investigation into gun trafficking was ongoing in NSW and the ACT with one Canberra person believed to be connected with the firearms having fled to Queensland.
Kay faces 10 charges in total, including fresh counts of firearm trafficking and unauthorised manufacture of firearms.
He previously pleaded not guilty to four counts of unauthorised manufacture of firearms, two counts of possessing prohibited firearms and one count of possessing ammunition.
A prosecutor opposed Kay's self-represented bail application, citing the likelihood of Kay endangering the safety and welfare of community, interfering with evidence, and committing crimes.
Kay, aged in his late 30s, told the court he should be granted bail to allow him to provide for his "struggling" family.
"At this stage all of this supposed evidence, everything that is put forward, is alleged," Kay said.
"I am a person of good character.
"I know I'll be a good example and absolutely be able to do well if granted bail."
Ultimately, special magistrate Rebecca Christensen denied Kay bail saying there was a likelihood of him interfering with evidence.
Upon hearing the decision, one of Kay's supporters in the public gallery started crying.
As corrective services officers led him away, Kay said "I love you, babe" to the woman.
Kay was remanded in custody and is set to return to court on August 24.
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
