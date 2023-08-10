The Canberra Times
Andrew Kay denied bail in ACT court, accused of trafficking firearms

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
Updated August 10 2023 - 5:39pm, first published 4:00pm
A 3D printer and gun allegedly found by police. Pictures supplied
A 3D printer and gun allegedly found by police. Pictures supplied

A man accused of making and selling guns is said to have sold a 3D printer while behind bars to a criminal group also involved in manufacturing firearms.

