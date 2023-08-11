Kerry received an email from the CBA recently. "I had to go to a branch in person to confirm my identity with either an Australian passport or driver's licence, which I ignored as my local branch of the CBA closed in March, and I would have had to take time off work to go into the branch half an hour's drive away. Fine if I didn't have a job to go to. The next email said if I didn't come into a branch in person, transactions on my accounts would be limited or stopped. I called the CBA to be placed on hold, transferred to department after department. Finally, I got through to the correct person and I explained if they wanted to ID me in person they will have to jump in the car and come to me. A couple of minutes later, after being put on hold, I was told my ID was confirmed. That's a couple of hours of my life I won't be getting back. I understand the banks are trying to clamp down on ID theft and scams, however they need to start treating their customers as humans not robots."