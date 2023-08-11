This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
My wife excels at many things. But storytelling is not one of them. To her, getting to the point is beside the point. She prefers long and rambling narratives that demand patience and steely endurance from the listener. When she finally finishes it's usually time to shave again.
Sometimes I call her by the name I imagine she would have been given had she been born centuries ago in a teepee on the wild American plains - Short Story Long.
From family anecdotes to detailed accounts of the weekly grocery haul, her yarns are eerily similar to the movies of the acclaimed Hollywood director Christopher Nolan; lengthy, often mystifying and occasionally impenetrable.
But unlike Nolan's films - his latest, Oppenheimer, is currently doing brisk business at the box office - at least I can clearly understand what Short Story Long is saying.
I may yearn for an ending but there is no need for subtitles - far more than you can say for the dialogue in Nolan's movies and so many other modern Hollywood productions.
Incoherent mumbling, indecipherable whispering and sentences drowned by soaring soundtracks and jarring sound effects have become the stock in trade of popular movies and television shows.
No wonder Hollywood's actors and writers - culprits in this war on comprehension - remain on strike. No one can understand their list of demands.
Subtitles, once the grateful province of SBS fans and the hard of hearing, are now mandatory for everyone. Surveys show a majority of us use them for everything we watch on television. Tellingly, they are most popular among the 18-25 age bracket, proving the phenomenon is not simply restricted to those of us entering our delicate years.
The murky sound controversy ignited this week when a BBC presenter admitted leaving halfway through a screening of Oppenheimer because she "missed chunks of dialogue ... I'm relieved it's not just me. Yet what madness! How can you follow a film if you can't hear the actors?"
Nolan is a repeat offender when it comes to muffled dialogue. His Batman trilogy is filled with raspy-voiced characters who sound like they are auditioning for a throat lozenge commercial. Matthew McConaughey's mumblings about the universe in Interstellar are regularly drowned out by the thunderous soundtrack while stars in other Nolan films gargle gravel while uttering their lines in obscure Mongolian dialects.
Nolan (as with his movies, the man prefers the longer version of "Christopher" over the shorter and much clearer "Chris") defended his directing style this week, saying he favours dialogue captured during the filming process instead of following the industry standard of actors re-recording their lines in soundproof booths during post-production.
"I like to use the performance given in the moment rather than the actor re-voice it later, which is an artistic choice that some people disagree with," Nolan admitted.
Nolan is often left confused about the uproar over the sound in his movies. "I was a little shocked to realise how conservative people are when it comes to sound," he said not long ago. "You can make a film that looks like anything, you can shoot on your iPhone, no one's going to complain. But if you miss the sound a certain way, or if you use sub-frequencies, people get up in arms."
How hideously inconsiderate of them. They're the same selfish lot who resent having to close the curtains at home when watching a movie because of that other Hollywood predilection for filming crucial scenes in utter darkness. Can't see. Can't hear. Just what do the spoiled audiences of today actually want?
I recently endured the highly-praised show Succession and mistakenly assumed it was about a family cursed by a variety of speech impediments. Everyone grunted. Sighed. Stuttered. No sentence was ever completed. I watched till the end hoping justice would prevail and they would all be charged with murdering the English language.
Last week, Short Story Long and I saw the latest blockbuster, Barbie. I started dozing a few minutes in, something I often do when the lights dim and I've prematurely devoured our box of popcorn. But I woke up soon after, startled by the bright screen and comprehensible dialogue.
It was a rare pleasure watching characters speaking clearly in bright settings. That joy ended when Short Story Long leaned over to update me on what I had missed during my nap. By the time she finished, the movie was over.
But I had already realised the secret of Barbie's success and its lesson for the rest of Hollywood.
That lesson was loud and clear.
HAVE YOUR SAY: Had enough of Hollywood's mumbling? Do you regularly use subtitles when watching a show? What actors and movies are the worst offenders? Have you seen Oppenheimer and did you understand the dialogue? Email us: echidna@theechidna.com.au
SHARE THE LOVE: If you enjoy The Echidna, forward it to a friend so they can sign up, too.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:
- House and Senate crossbenchers have combined to slam the Albanese government for not delivering an "open and transparent conversation" about climate change as a security risk. ACT senator David Pocock, Greens senator David Shoebridge, MP Helen Haines, Monique Ryan, Andrew Wilkie, and Kate Chaney have joined former Defence chief Chris Barrie in insisting on the release of a declassified version of the Labor-ordered and completed Climate Risk Assessment Report by the Office of National Intelligence.
- An alcoholic version of the soft drink Solo launched in Australia to criticism from crossbenchers and health advocates. Hard Solo is a product of Japanese brewer Asahi and contains 4.5 per cent alcohol in each 375ml can. Fears the drink could appeal to children led to the Cancer Council of Western Australia lodging a complaint to the Alcohol Beverages Advertising Code Scheme.
- A teenager has been taken into custody after he admitted causing the deaths of five school students, who were killed when his ute slammed into two trees. Tyrell Edwards, 19, pleaded guilty in Picton Local Court to five counts of aggravated dangerous driving occasioning death after the high-speed tragedy at Buxton, southwest of Sydney, on September 6 last year.
THEY SAID IT: "Uh, you really shouldn't mumble, because I can't understand a word you're saying." - Willy Wonka
YOU SAID IT: Please sir, can we have some more? Customer service and ATMs, that is - especially after another spectacular bank profit, as announced by the Commonwealth.
Roger from Bowral writes: "In a rare and unprecedented display of financial brilliance, in 1996 I purchased some CBA shares for, I think, a final price of about $10 - the cost of two cups of coffee today! These shares and the healthy dividends have helped me self fund my existence without calling on the public purse. However, this morning when I read of the eye-watering annual profit of $10 billion I cannot help but feel a slight shiver of guilt when I reflect on the gross financial suffering experienced by so many families caused to a great degree by the regular increases in interest rates over the past few years, increases which have boosted the profits of CBA and other banks. Yes, I know banks have to be stable and profitable and reward their shareholders but isn't there something wrong somewhere?"
"My bank closed its local branch last year," writes John. "The ATM was replaced with a non-bank ATM but it seems a deal was done and at least there are no fees. For now. May I say, on the subject of banks, the only thing that seems to have come out of the royal commission into bank conduct was some legislation that should have included banks but doesn't. Mortgage brokers like myself are legally required to put our customers' best interests above our own. I have no problem with that. Why, though, does this legislation not apply to banks?"
David writes: "No matter which financial institution one uses, one must be prepared to queue, whether at the ATM, if there is one, or the teller's cage (note I use the singular). If it were possible to measure the barely suppressed anger and frustration felt by those in the queue, it would be off the scale. The attitude of the banks is, generally: 'Far queue, please'."
Kerry received an email from the CBA recently. "I had to go to a branch in person to confirm my identity with either an Australian passport or driver's licence, which I ignored as my local branch of the CBA closed in March, and I would have had to take time off work to go into the branch half an hour's drive away. Fine if I didn't have a job to go to. The next email said if I didn't come into a branch in person, transactions on my accounts would be limited or stopped. I called the CBA to be placed on hold, transferred to department after department. Finally, I got through to the correct person and I explained if they wanted to ID me in person they will have to jump in the car and come to me. A couple of minutes later, after being put on hold, I was told my ID was confirmed. That's a couple of hours of my life I won't be getting back. I understand the banks are trying to clamp down on ID theft and scams, however they need to start treating their customers as humans not robots."
Terry writes: "I have only one account with the CBA which pays 0.35 per cent interest. Compare this to the interest that is between 4 and 5 per cent paid by several other non big four banks. Similarly, if you look at the fixed term deposit rate you will see another huge difference. Not only are they raking it in from their borrowers but they are under-paying on the money we lend them."
"No good bleating and moaning about the big bad banks," writes Bob. "As part of deregulating the Australian economy, 'the people's bank' (the Commonwealth or CBA) was privatised by the Hawke/Keating government in three chunks between 1991 and 1996. It was strange, and against ALP ideology, to adopt neoliberal ideology at that time, however the federal government raked in about $7 billion from the sale. Privatisation in the 1990s (mainly finance, electricity and transport) reaped estimated profits of up to $61 billion. We have been paying for that ever since, and will continue to do so."
Jennifer writes: "I am a CBA customer and not only has our branch closed but recently the ATM with free CBA withdrawals has been changed to a private one with a charge. I will not pay for withdrawals from any ATM as it's my money. It's my personal project also to not pay by card to any business that adds a surcharge for using a debit card. I often find it is the larger businesses that do this, not the small ones. I will declare that I own CBA shares which have again paid a very good dividend. The incredible CBA profit announced surely should enable it to get back to being more customer focused. I know that ATMs cost it money but surely that's a cost of doing business. Thank you for highlighting the situation and enabling me to vent my views. I really enjoy reading The Echidna every day."
"I would love to comment on your banking article but my blood pressure won't allow me to be coherent," writes Sue. "As usual, you have shot me out of bed waving my fist at the futility of my existence. Then David's cartoon was so clever and terrifying, that I'm pulling the covers back over my head. I feel too puny to poke the bear!"
Garry Linnell is one of Australia’s most experienced journalists. He has won several awards for his writing, including a Walkley for best feature writing. He writes a weekly column for ACM and the Echidna.
Garry Linnell is one of Australia’s most experienced journalists. He has won several awards for his writing, including a Walkley for best feature writing. He writes a weekly column for ACM and the Echidna.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.