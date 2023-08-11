In fact, the rot started to set in (federally at least) in the mid-1990s, when the public service decided they did not need the technical expertise of engineers anymore and that clerks and lawyers could do the job. The result was that governments rapidly ceased to be smart buyers; clerks and lawyers were no match for technical experts paid by the suppliers. Once a contract is let, the supplier has the upper hand and will screw every last dollar out of unknowledgeable buyers, through requirements creep and any other plausible reason.