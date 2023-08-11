We laughed at Clarke and Dawe's skits in their pre-Sydney 2000 Olympics ABC series The Games, including the ways in which a contractor danced around his delivery of a 100m athletics track that came in short of the mark, at "about 100m long".
The satire raining down on this 94m track was made sweeter by the belief that such intransigence concerning a single poor, yet inexcusable public expenditure outcome, would not be allowed to happen in real life.
Now we know that the behemothic Department of Home Affairs added years to a multibillion-dollar maritime surveillance contract despite clear evidence of the operator's deficient performance, including "not having enough air crew and failing to fit long-range fuel tanks to its aircraft, despite extra payments to do both these things." ("Patience with mega-dept thinning", August 10).
Too many Coalition ministers and some over-compliant senior administrators have ravaged our assumptions about basic specifications being met adequately, or "value for money" being achieved, in any expenditure program.
The squandering of billions has destroyed faith in all those who are well-paid to know and do better. Will the opposition ever acknowledge their core role in creating the current string of waste and mismanagement findings?
The article "System of breaches and rorts in government procurement" (August 10), is so on the money. The article implies that the bureaucrats are at fault but autocratic governments, like that in the ACT and Victoria, have wilfully ignored their own procurement regulations for many years.
In fact, the rot started to set in (federally at least) in the mid-1990s, when the public service decided they did not need the technical expertise of engineers anymore and that clerks and lawyers could do the job. The result was that governments rapidly ceased to be smart buyers; clerks and lawyers were no match for technical experts paid by the suppliers. Once a contract is let, the supplier has the upper hand and will screw every last dollar out of unknowledgeable buyers, through requirements creep and any other plausible reason.
In Canberra, the pitiful $86 million failure of a software project is a classic example of how the lack of appropriate technical buyer expertise. Another case is the CIT fiasco. What technical-savvy person in their right mind would have let that contract?
The rorts and failed contracts will continue until governments once again become smart buyers, but that will take years for effective recovery.
John Bracht is right (Letters, August 9), Get-Go can Get-Gone along with 'bucks' and 'grand'. Not to mention good old Aussie chips being called 'French fries'.
What really saddens me is that the rear portion of my anatomy has become an 'ass'.
As desperate as I am to end my bachelor status, there is no way I will ever tell a prospective partner that she has a nice 'hardy and sure-footed animal smaller and with longer ears than a horse'.
Please let us all agree to put such asinine terminology behind us.
The new right-wing, ideologically low-taxing, tax evaders-forgiving Italian government has just introduced a new 40 per cent tax on bank super profits. Which are nothing like the ultra-extravagant, perpetually record-breaking ones posted by Australia's major banks, but have still been raising eyebrows in the nation which invented banking. The aim being to put the extra public revenue towards easing the burden on those doing it tough in Italy, especially home mortgage-holders.
The radically-right contemporary British Tories also had no qualms about introducing a windfall tax last year on oil and gas companies.
Which leaves Australia - the nation ever more smugly self-absorbed this century in self-appraisal of itself as the embodiment of mateship and "looking after one another". But which wilfully elects government after government which wouldn't dream of curbing corporate profiteering and meaningfully assisting those struggling.
We need to find the emoji for opportunism backed by corporate lobbying for laissez-faire, and work it into a new Aussie flag.
I have just returned from a four-day trip to Canberra, where I attended an educational conference and was able to enjoy such pleasures as dining in the Great Hall at Parliament House and going for a foggy morning jog around Lake Burely Griffin.
However, I am disappointed that so many of the ACT's governmental buildings feature three flag poles out the front, with the national flag placed on the left-hand-side, rather than in the middle, where it ideally should belong.
While both the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islands standards are indeed important and symbolically-significant, they do not represent all Australians; only our national flag does, so why are so many agencies either embarrassed or unwilling to demonstrate this salient fact?
The nation's capital is precisely that, and thus the flag poles should embody the late Bob Hawke's sentiment that in Terra Australia, "there is no hierarchy of descent".
Ten or so years ago I sent a submission to ACT government recommending they use green corridors in the rail lines of the then-proposed tram ... even sent them pictures of some of the many examples already around the world. Now Chris Steele has discovered the concept! Giving it a trial at the Arboretum when it has been used successfully for years in places like Bilbao. Slow learners in a government that says it is green.
Talk about greenwashing! In "Plants to be tested for green light rail tracks" (August 10) "Transport Minister Chris Steel said green tracks were a good solution to limiting the urban heat island effect".
What about the planned destruction of the 100-year-old trees along Commonwealth Avenue? What about the thousands of tonnes of concrete and steel required to build the tracks? What about the fact that electric-powered buses running on existing roads would be a much more environmentally-friendly solution?
The film Oppenheimer provides an opportunity to reflect on some history and look to the future. However, an important Australian aspect was omitted.
A year before the Manhattan Project was established two physicists, Otto Frisch and Rudolf Peierls, revealed to the eminent Australian physicist Mark Oliphant in London that an airborne atomic bomb, previously thought too heavy, was in fact possible. It was not until Oliphant flew to America and met with Oppenheimer that the London work was taken seriously, and bomb construction was undertaken.
From 1946 to 1996, the US, UK and France detonated 318 nuclear devices in the Pacific region, including Maralinga in South Australia. The Maralinga tests failed to adequately consider the presence of the Anangu Pitjantjatjara people. A delegation of Maralinga survivors and relatives recently visited Canberra urging the government to sign the UN Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW). The treaty was adopted in 2017 with the backing of 122 countries.
Six years later, the treaty has been signed by 95 state parties and ratified by 68. While Australia is not one of these, in 2018, the Australian Labor Party adopted a resolution committing it to ratify the TPNW in government. It was moved by Anthony Albanese.
For the sake of young Australians already concerned about climate change, ratifying the treaty is one way the government can send a signal of hope for the future. It must be done.
Bob Hall's letter in Wednesday's edition was spot on, I was at the game and we didn't need all that noise (so-called music) between stops. Let us fans make the noise cheering for our team. That's all that's needed.
So disappointing to see all the whining about music during the game at Canberra Raiders matches. Maybe people should realise that NRL games are entertainment and people are trying to get younger fans to the game. Works in other sports and my family and I enjoy it. Get with the times, people.
If we win the Women's World Cup and have a public holiday, as the PM suggests, will we receive public holidays for all other world victories, cultural as well as sporting?
