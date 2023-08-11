Darren Criss has had an eclectic career.
He shot to fame as Blaine on the TV phenomenon Glee, gave a searing performance as spree killer Andrew Cunanan in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story - for which he won an Emmy and a Golden Globe - and then wound back the clock to play film director Raymon Ainsley in Ryan Murphy's limited series, Hollywood.
He also took over from Daniel Radcliffe on Broadway's How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, before stepping into the title role in Hedwig and The Angry Inch. Meanwhile, he has released EP after EP that have happily found themselves at home on the Billboard charts, and the YouTube skit that started it all - A Very Potter Musical - is still a beloved part of the massive cultural canon that is The Boy Who Lived. (Not bad for something Criss and some college friends filmed 14 years ago.)
But despite all of this, in the lead-up to Criss's Australian tour, which comes to the Canberra Theatre on September 4, he's only allowed to speak about part of his career.
With the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild striking together for the first time since 1960, actors including Criss have ceased talking about their film and television work. And while the former Glee star's upcoming tour is a concert showcasing the many facets of his music career - rather than a Q&A deep diving into what it was like behind the scenes - his time on Fox's teen drama speaks to his music career as much as it does his acting career.
So as we sit down over Zoom to chat about the upcoming tour, it's unclear what will come out of it. How can you navigate talking about something, when it is so intertwined with everything else?
Criss's career is one based on cover songs. From the gigs he once played in bars and restaurants trying to break into the industry, to his time on Glee - which saw him reach number one multiple times, including with his version of Katy Perry's Teenage Dream, the show's fastest-selling single. Even his own EPs and music releases are peppered with cover songs - from Les Miserables to Bruce Springston and Oasis - mixed in with Criss' originals.
MUST READS:
A Darren Criss setlist can be likened to someone putting their Spotify on shuffle - every song is vastly different to the last. It just so happens that Criss is singing every one of them.
"If I had been trying to do this, like maybe 20 years ago, I would have been very confusing because I think back then, it would have been dizzying for people because we used to categorise things and box things in a much more stark way than we do now," Criss says.
"We were a playlist culture. Even look at that big TV show I did with all the music - that was a bunch of different songs from different styles contextualised by a singular vehicle. So it's funny that I ended up being on that show, because even years before that, that's what I did in bars and restaurants and pubs. I was just Mr Human Jukebox, doing a bunch of different songs and putting them in one place.
"And I've always made it my mission as an artist to take as many seemingly different things and put them together from different genres, different kinds of stories, the different kinds of styles of anything will be in the narrative of film, TV or theatre space to the way that music sounds."
Criss calls it his superpower - being able to hear a song for its key components rather than the genre that it is originally categorised as. Or the chassis, as he calls it.
It started as a tactic when performing in bars and restaurants - "Nobody wanted to hear my original music because I'm a stranger that is just singing while you're eating your spaghetti".
Instead, he would take well-known songs, strip them back to their bare components and rebuild them. It tugged on people's nostalgia, grabbing their attention in the process before becoming a gateway to what else Criss had on offer. And this was at a time before social media and before countless other artists were doing the same thing, in a bid to get a leg up in the industry.
More than a decade later, that gateway is the way that Criss looks at music.
"When I hear songs, for me music is just numbers. It's like primary colours, I don't hear a song as just whatever it is, I hear the chord changes, I hear the melody and I see the common denominators of things that I can apply to other things," he says.
"It's actually what I think I do best - I'm an interpolator. I do it with scripts as an actor, I do it with music as a musician. So it's hard for me not to do something, my unique thing, because if I try and do the original thing, then it's going to sound weird because I'm not that person.
"You have to make it your own. It is an inevitable, and unavoidable thing that must happen for people to believe you when you do it. There's a great song I quote from Sunday in the Park with George about being unique as an artist: 'Let it come from you, then it will be new'. And so that's what I have to do with everything. I can't do that with things."
It does raise the question, though: how does Criss feel about cover songs? Or rather, the connotations they come with. The idea is that cover songs are for a singer and a guitar in the corner of a pub, or perhaps as a fun addition to a musician's set list after they've "made it".
But there was a time not so long ago when a singer was more likely to sing someone else's song than their own. Some even became so iconic that theirs became the version that became synonymous with that song, meaning it's easy to forget they were cover songs to begin with.
Aretha Franklin's Respect, Whitney Housten's I Will Always Love You, and Hallelujah by Jeff Buckley are all cover songs. And looking closer to home, so are Daryl Braithwaite's Horses and Natalie Imbruglia's Torn.
MUST READS:
Still, it's somewhat unusual nowadays for someone with a career as big as Criss' to have a catalogue filled with cover songs. It's something that Criss finds himself not just talking about constantly, but unpacking - where do cover songs sit within a society so focused on the singer-songwriter?
"First of all, everything is a cover in some way, shape or form because you're already utilising your unique experience of culture in some way. When people make their own original music, it is actually the byproduct of a lot of stuff that you're kind of trying to, whether consciously or not, mimic and create," Criss says.
"But the very concept of the modern-day cover has been wildly exciting to guys like me because I kick myself for not having ... taken it more seriously. Now you can barely watch Love Island or see a trailer for a movie without a sad version of a happy song, or a fast version of a slow song.
"And we can kind of reinterpret the songs, not dissimilarly from the way that we've reinterpreted Shakespeare [or] Greek tragedies. Nowadays, we do it with movies, we remake them with a new thing. We do this all the time, we remake the material that we love."
It's a phenomenon that Criss calls the New Standard Songbook. It's, of course, a riff on the Great American Songbook - the cannon of significant 20th-century jazz standards by songwriters such as Irving Berlin and Cole Porter that artists including Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin remade. But Criss also has a point. Some songs will be covered time and time again, often proving to be popular countless times over.
But this time it's not just The Rat Pack and co who are cementing these songs in the zeitgeist - although the modern equivalent of The Rat Pack would certainly include Criss. No, it's not just singers but shows such as Glee and The Voice, as well as online on Youtube, TikTok and Instagram videos, that are prolonging the lives of these songs.
"You have people doing their versions of the songs and have added to the sort of folklore of these songs," Criss says.
"How many times have I seen a young woman go up and sing her acoustic version of Creep, just so she can belt at the end? Or another beginning piano player playing Hallelujah? These are now new standards.
"So there is a language and a prerequisite lexicon for young singers and musicians to be familiar with now. It's part of how we can communicate our versions of things we already know and it is now everywhere and I love it."
The singer finds a certain freedom in performing his version of different songs, not necessarily because it offers him the building blocks he needs, but because he doesn't have to put his own life and experience on the chopping block like other songwriters.
That's not to say he doesn't write original songs - tracks including For a Night Like This, F*kn Around and Foolish Thing are among some of Criss's most-listened-to tracks on Spotify and were ones he co-wrote for his EPs. But he also admits that it does take him a lot longer to write his originals.
He approaches every song almost as if he is a playwright giving a bird's eye view of what's going on. He's inspired by things happening in the world around him, rather than diving deep inside himself to give fans a direct line to his thoughts and feelings, like songwriters Taylor Swift and Carole King are known for.
But really, it's just a matter of there being two sides to the coin that is the music industry. There will always be people who see music as a mode of communication, and others, like Criss, who connect people via new versions of familiar songs.
"[Songwriters who] have a vulnerability and openness ... I wouldn't say I'm envious but I'm very in awe of [that]," he says.
"And there's no f---ing AI that can do that. No way on the planet it can do what a lot of those people do. Thank god for those songwriters. In my better days of songwriting, I am trying to mimic their thought process and their lyricism and vulnerability, but there's a limit to it. And I think the more experience I have, the more I realise that it's OK to lean into this skill set that I already have.
"I once thought it was something everybody does, but I've realised that's not the case - I don't know a lot of other people that do this weird eclectic thing that I'm doing. I should just lean into that.
"That is very uniquely me and I'm proud of that. I just try and make sure that it can be as fun of an experience for people as possible if they come to see it live."
Darren Criss will be at the Canberra Theatre on September 4. Tickets from canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.