Times Past: August 11, 1979

By Jess Hollingsworth
August 11 2023 - 12:00am
The front page of The Canberra Times on this day in 1979.
On this day in 1979, it was a rare occasion that the judge in the Canberra Petty Sessions court received applause for their verdict. The Canberra Times reported on a group of young people that had been charged with trespassing in vacant government homes.

