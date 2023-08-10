Times Past: August 11, 1979

On this day in 1979, it was a rare occasion that the judge in the Canberra Petty Sessions court received applause for their verdict. The Canberra Times reported on a group of young people that had been charged with trespassing in vacant government homes.
Mr Cahill SM, was applauded by most of the people in his court after his decision and summing up in the case against several people on trespassing charges. Most of those who were charged also applauded.
He found charges of trespassing against the seven proven but dismissed outright the evidence because of the "honesty, and perhaps the courage", of the people involved. It was found that the prosecution had fulfilled its onus to prove its case against the members of the group who themselves had not led with any evidence of reasonable excuse for trespassing. Instead they had led "evidence of considerable support in Canberra that there should be more housing made available for groups, not in the normal family sense".
In Mr Cahill's findings he said: "They have exposed something that perhaps this society should be ashamed of, that there are people in this community who people are not caring for very well."
While Mr Cahill appeared to acknowledge that the group were trespassing to make a stand to"encourage, or coerce, the relevant authorities into a change of housing policy" and was "in no doubt of their sincerity", however, he told the group that if they were to appear before him again for a similar offence he would not necessarily give the same understanding and decision.
The case showed that there was a need for accommodation of the unemployed, and for authorities in catering for welfare needs, the group said outside of court.
