Flashback Friday: A passion for planes

In this look back at Canberra Airport over the years, this week we see passionate aviators next to the flying machines they care about. Passenger planes, fighter jets and even a giant US air force's plane have all touched down in Canberra at one point. You can still see the wide variety in planes from little single seat prop planes to international airlines and enormous defence force cargo planes.
