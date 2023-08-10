The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Why careers in regional health can be rewarding

August 10 2023 - 1:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Independent Member for Wagga Wagga Dr Joe McGirr is a passionate advocate for healthcare in rural and regional areas. Picture supplied
Independent Member for Wagga Wagga Dr Joe McGirr is a passionate advocate for healthcare in rural and regional areas. Picture supplied

Healthcare in rural and regional communities is in crisis, with life expectancy rates differing markedly between country and metropolitan areas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.