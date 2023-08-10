The Canberra Times
Home/Sport/Brumbies

'I've backed the young blokes': Jones backs a new era of Wallabies for World Cup

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated August 10 2023 - 6:55pm, first published 6:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Len Ikitau is out, Blake Schoupp is in, and Will Skelton will captain.
Len Ikitau is out, Blake Schoupp is in, and Will Skelton will captain.

Blake Schoupp has bolted into the Wallabies' World Cup squad just months after arriving at ACT Brumbies headquarters as a school teacher on a train-and-trial contract.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

More from Brumbies
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.