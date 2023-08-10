The Canberra Times
Litbits - August 19, 2023: Leigh Sales and Brenda Matthews will speak

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
Updated August 16 2023 - 9:40am, first published August 10 2023 - 12:00pm
Leigh Sales will talk about her new book at Llewellyn Hall, ANU. Picture by Daniel Boud
Leigh Sales will talk about her new book at Llewellyn Hall, ANU. Picture by Daniel Boud

August 19: At The Book Cow at 2pm, children's author Aleesah Darlison (Super Sloth) will talk about and sign her books. Drawing activities and goody bags included. See: bookcow.com.

