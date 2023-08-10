August 19: At The Book Cow at 2pm, children's author Aleesah Darlison (Super Sloth) will talk about and sign her books. Drawing activities and goody bags included. See: bookcow.com.
August 19-20: The final days of the Canberra Writers Festival have a wide range of events. See: canberrawritersfestival.com.au.
August 20: At The Book Cow at 2pm will be an afternoon tea book party at which author Samera Kamaleddine will discuss her new book, The Sideways Orbit of Evie Hart. See: bookcow.com.au.
August 23: Capital Letters is partnering with the School of Literature Languages and Linguistics to present a poetry salon featuring S.J. Burton, A.J. Carruthers, Jacqui Malins, among others, at The Street Theatre at 6.30pm. Entry is free but bookings are essential: thestreet.org.au.
August 24: At Paperchain at 5pm will be the the launch of Survival Mode by Anastasia Tyler, who will be in conversation with Nick Byrne. RSVP: 02 6295 6723 or info@paperchainbookstore.com.au.
August 25: At noon at the National Library of Australia Theatre, Brenda Matthews will talk about her story and the process of turning it into a documentary and a published book, both titled The Last Daughter. Free, bookings essential: nla.gov.au.
August 26: At The Book Cow at 10.30am, Sami Bayly, who is trained in scientific illustration, will talk about the subject of illustration and run some art activities. See: bookcow.com.au.
August 30: At the National Library of Australia Theatre at 6pm, Fiona Crawford will discuss her book The Matilda Effect with former Matildas soccer star Grace Gill. Free, bookings essential: nla.gov.au.
August 27: At Muse at 3pm, Walter Marsh will discuss his book Young Rupert, about Rupert Murdoch's early career. $10/$40 with book. See: musecanberra.com.au.
August 30: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Monash University professors Melissa Castan and Lynette Russell will be in conversation with Kim Rubenstein on their new book, Time to Listen. An Indigenous Voice to Parliament. Cinema, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
August 30: At Muse at 6.30pm Ozlit Book Club will discuss Andre Dao's Anam. See: musecanberra.com.au.
September 5: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Sam Roggeveen will be in conversation with Rory Medcalf on his new book The Echidna Strategy: Australia's Search for Power and Peace, which overturns the conventional wisdom about Australia's security. T2, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
September 7: From 6pm, Big River Distilling Co and Dymocks Canberra will co-host author Zoya Patel at Ginsights for a discussion of her 2023 novel Once a Stranger, which dives deep into family, tradition, loss and the challenge of feeling at home. Full range of Big River cocktails and no-alcohol beverages for sale alongside a signature cocktail in Zoya's honour. All welcome, bookings essential. Tickets $5 available here: bigriverdistilling.com.au/products/ginsights-author-event.
September 13: At 6pm in an ANU/ Canberra Times meet the author event, Leigh Sales will be in conversation with Brian Schmidt on her new book Storytellers. Questions, Answers and the Craft of Journalism. Llewellyn Hall, ANU. Registrations: anu.edu.au/events.
September 19: In an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, 2023 NSW Young Woman of the Year, Chanel Contos will be in conversation with Natassia Chrysanthos on Contos's new book Consent Laid Bare: sex, entitlement and the distortion of desire. T2, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
September 19: At Muse at 7.30pm, Translations Book Club will discuss Nawal El Saadawi's Woman at Point Zero (trans: Sharif Hetata). See: musecanberra.com.au.
September 27: At Muse at 6.30pm, Ozlit Book Club will discuss J.R. Burgmann's Children of Tomorrow. See: musecanberra.com.au.
October 22: At Muse at 3pm, Sophie Matterson will be in conversation about her book, The Crossing, with Dr Jono Lineen. $10 or $40 with a copy of the book. See: musecanberra.com.au.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
