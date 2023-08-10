Kate Jenkins is moving from shoring up respectful workplaces to heading up Creative Workplaces, a body to protect arts and culture workers.
The former sex discrimination commissioner and author of the landmark Respect@Work and Set the Standard reports has been appointed as the inaugural chair of the Creative Workplaces Council, an advisory body that arose from the Albanese government's national cultural policy, Revive.
The new body is also a response to the Raising Their Voices report, which found high rates of sexual harassment, sexual harm and bullying in the music industry.
Arts Minister Tony Burke will announce the appointment on Friday.
"Australian artists and creatives aren't hobbyists, they're workers. They deserve safe and fair workplaces like every other worker," Mr Burke said in a statement.
"That's why we're establishing Creative Workplaces and I can't think of anyone better suited to chairing this council than Kate Jenkins.
"She brings a wealth of experience and undeniable authority to Creative Workplaces, and I'm certain her leadership will result in tangible improvements for Australian artists and arts workers."
Creative Workplaces will provide advice on issues of safety, welfare and pay, and work to develop codes of conduct and resources. It may help, when necessary, with referrals to the police or the Fair Work Commission.
Ms Jenkins finished up her seven-year post in the Human Rights Commission in April, and in June was appointed an officer of the order of Australia in the King's Birthday Honours.
"My 2020 Respect@Work national inquiry on workplace sexual harassment found that effective measures to prevent and respond to unacceptable conduct included industry-tailored initiatives," she said.
"The establishment of Creative Workplaces is a practical and proactive way to ensure our Australian artists and arts workers enjoy fair, safe, and respectful workplaces.
The expert group of council members working with Ms Jenkins comprises Tony Ayres, Fiona Donovan, Ruth Hazleton, Michel Hryce, Tina Lavranos and Bjorn Stewart.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
