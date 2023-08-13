"It was this huge outburst of anger and hurt about being so belittled by the media," says Biff Ward, one of Canberra's leading women's liberationists and a speaker at the Women and Politics Conference. Following a particularly patronising editorial by The Canberra Times, which clumsily appeared to lecture women about their true nature and "feminine identity", Biff and a bunch of the sisterhood marched into The Canberra Times office to demand an end to the sexist and sloppy reporting of women's issues.