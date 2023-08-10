A Coalition-led effort to block Labor's prescription dispensing scheme descended into chaos in the Senate on Thursday, with questions remaining over its future.
Coalition senators Anne Ruston and Bridget McKenzie said they would move a disallowance motion on Thursday if Labor didn't delay the introduction of the planned measure and renegotiate with community pharmacists.
Under changes from September 1, up to 6 million people will be able to buy two months' worth of subsidised medicines with a single prescription, rather than a one-month supply.
But pharmacy Guild of Australia, the body representing community pharmacists, has been lobbying against the scheme amid concerns it could jeopardise thousands of jobs and billions of dollars in revenue.
On Thursday, the opposition attempted to defer a vote on its own motion in the Senate.
However, Labor received the backing of crossbenchers - including David Pocock, Lidia Thorpe and Jacqui Lambie - to stop the motion being deferred, which could lead to a vote occurring later on Thursday.
In House question time, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the proceedings as a "farce".
"Now it sits on the notice paper an orphan, no one is feeding it, no one is associated with it. What a farce," he said.
The Coalition says it supports 60-day dispensing but was concerned Labor's approach "could see community pharmacies close down".
The government estimated the policy would save $1.2 billion over the next four years, which it planned to reinvest into community pharmacies.
More to come.
Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
