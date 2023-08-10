The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Anthony Albanese calls out 'farce' as prescription medication changes stall

Natalie Vikhrov
By Natalie Vikhrov
Updated August 10 2023 - 6:32pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Coalition-led effort to block Labor's prescription dispensing scheme descended into chaos in the Senate on Thursday, with questions remaining over its future.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Vikhrov

Natalie Vikhrov

Federal politics and public service reporter

Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.