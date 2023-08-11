The Matildas knew they were marketable. They knew they could pull big crowds and smash record ratings, even if they had to look "deep down inside".
You only have to look at the images of Mary Fowler and Caitlin Foord plastered on the side of Kent St office towers, and Sam Kerr's status as the highest-paid female soccer player in the world.
The challenge now becomes ensuring the FIFA Women's World Cup is more than a fond memory and instead leaves a lasting legacy in Australia.
Former Socceroo Craig Foster is keeping receipts for every politician snapped with a Matildas scarf and posting about their captivating World Cup run, which continues in a quarter-final clash against France in Brisbane on Saturday night.
Because when the game goes looking for more funding, those are the same people who will need to dig into their pockets.
Soccer faces a harsh reality in the months when the dust settles at Stadium Australia following the World Cup final on August 20.
The federal government has already invested millions into Football Australia's Legacy '23 plan, which is designed to funnel funding into high performance programs and elite-level tournaments.
Grassroots competitions and community facilities are being left behind as participants grapple with soaring participation fees and a lack of female-friendly change rooms.
So the attention turns to the ACT government.
Already standing firm on their decision to back out of bidding for World Cup matches because, so their narrative goes, if it isn't the Matildas, it isn't worth the money.
Even if the average crowd figure for the tournament has soared beyond 27,000 - a number set to rise as the stakes get higher.
Now the sobering reality for fans in Canberra is the ACT might be priced out of Matildas games when competing with the bigger budgets of rival states.
Because if Chief Minister Andrew Barr and Sports Minister Yvette Berry hadn't noticed, you can't play a Matildas game behind closed doors at the AIS athletics track anymore.
Nor can you wedge them into McKellar Park in front of little more than 2000 people, because the Matildas have become a brand the entire country can identify with.
So what can the ACT government do? Invest in the future.
Football Australia chief executive James Johnson predicted a 20 percent rise in participation nationwide following the World Cup.
Canberra sporting grounds are already bursting at the seams with clubs struggling to squeeze all of their teams onto fields for games and training sessions.
Throsby's Home of Football continues to be delayed as costs blow out, leaving Canberra United without a tailor-made home base.
The government cannot turn the dial alone. The Australian Professional Leagues needs to turn World Cup euphoria into A-League Women's support, and a wave of fans captured by the tournament have to invest in the domestic landscape.
"People have to come out and watch. You have to actually barrack for your team, you have to get to the games, you've got to wear the colours, you've got to be a part of it," Canberra United captain and ex-Matilda Michelle Heyman said.
"The funny thing is, us women, we always knew we were great. We always knew we were marketable, and now the world has jumped on board.
"Look at the numbers, it's just wild to see. Deep down inside, all of us knew we could pull big crowds. That's what we've got to do this season for the A-League."
