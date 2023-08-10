Here they come: Chinese tourists get group travel nod

The Chinese government has reinstated group travel to Australia, potentially delivering a multi-billion dollar boost the tourism industry.
In the latest sign of improving economic relations with the nation's biggest trade partner, Trade Minister Don Farrell told the Senate that Australia had been reincluded on China's list of approved outgoing group travel destinations.
Australia was dropped from China's Approved Destination Scheme as part of a deterioration of relations between the two countries under the Morrison government that also led to unofficial bans on Australian commodities such as wine, crayfish and barley.
Last week, the giant Asian country reinstated imports of Australian barley after lifting 80 per cent duties that had been imposed in May 2020 and there is speculation that wine exports might soon recommence.
Senator Farrell said that prior to the pandemic, more than 250,000 Chinese tourists visited Australia under the group travel scheme, spending around $581 million.
The minister said the return of group travelers from China would be particularly important for regional areas like north Queensland as well as for "iconic" destinations such as the Sydney Opera House.
International tourism has rebounded following the reopening of borders in February last year.
There were 512,330 short-term visitor arrivals in May, a jump of almost 281,000 from the same time last year.
Despite the sharp improvement, inbound tourist numbers are yet to reach pre-pandemic levels, and this is especially the case with the massive Chinese market.
In May 2019, before the pandemic, 94,690 Chinese tourists landed in Australia in one month alone, second only to visitors from New Zealand (117,520).
The market collapsed during the lockdowns and travel restrictions, and has been very slow to recover since.
In May last year there were just 4250 short-term arrivals from China.
The intake has increased steadily but modestly since then, reaching 32,210 in May this year, still far short of the levels it was at before COVID struck.
The likely return of Chinese tourist groups could come at an opportune time for tourism operators and the hospitality industry.
After splurging on domestic travel, entertainment and dining out for much of the past year, there are signs that many households, particularly those with a mortgage or renting, are cutting back sharply on their spending, including on accommodation, travel and food services.
Annual growth in expenditure on hotels, restaurants and cafes virtually halved between April and June from 8.2 to 4.2 per cent.
ANZ bank has reported that spending on eating out has slumped 16 per cent, including a 6 per cent drop in restaurant visits early this month.
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
