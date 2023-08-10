ACT Policing issued 20 vehicle defect notices and 11 traffic infringement notices in 48 hours after targeting hoon driving in rural areas of the ACT.
Police responded to tips from the community that a large number of vehicles were headed towards Uriarra on the evening of Friday, August 4.
In coordination with Police Communications, South District and Rural Patrol, ACT Road Policing managed to disrupt numerous vehicles in the area.
Police said the vehicles continued to move around to other areas of the ACT, congregating in groups of 50 to 150 while they conducted further disruption tactics.
The following night, Road Policing conducted further targeted patrols in areas including Uriarra Road, Brindabella Road, Cotter Road, Paddy's River Road and the Monaro Highway.
Industrial areas including Beard, Fyshwick, Mitchell and Hume were also targeted, police said.
Out of the 20 vehicle defect notices issued, two included vehicles that were immediately removed from the road with serious defects, while another was identified as being driven under an existing unregistered vehicle permit.
Police also conducted over 370 random breath tests and 11 roadside drug tests, resulting in one driver who was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol.
Officer in charge of Road Policing, detective acting inspector Paul Hutcheson, thanked the members of the community who reported the illegal activity.
"We take reports of hoon driving seriously and will investigate all matters, but we can't tackle this issue alone," he said.
"We need information from the public - the more information we receive, the better intelligence picture we can create of these offenders.
"Public roads are not a drag way or race track, whether in a suburban area or somewhere more secluded, and police will take action against people who drive in a dangerous manner on our roads."
Anyone who witnesses hood driving is urged to contact police immediately on 131 444, or via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
