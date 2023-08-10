The Canberra Times
ACT Policing issue 31 notices for hoon driving in rural ACT

Sara Garrity
By Sara Garrity
Updated August 10 2023 - 3:43pm, first published 3:30pm
Police ask the community to continue to report dangerous driving behaviour. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
ACT Policing issued 20 vehicle defect notices and 11 traffic infringement notices in 48 hours after targeting hoon driving in rural areas of the ACT.

