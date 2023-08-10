Canberra builder Andrew Kerec is halfway through his west to east odyssey, cycling from Steep Point in Western Australia to Cape Byron in NSW, raising money for Hartley LifeCare and SpinalCure Australia.
Mr Kerec spoke to us this week from Birdsville in outback Queensland, having a well-earned rest day after making his way through the Simpson Desert.
"I'm at the 3457km mark in 29 ride days and a few days ahead of schedule after crossing the desert in a better than anticipated four-and-a-half days - and yes, I do have a mild case of PTSD caused by 1200 sand dunes," he said, with a laugh.
"With the ride now increased to 6900km due to an 80km desert detour necessitated by Eyre Creek high water, Birdsville has become pretty much the halfway point which is a great feeling."
Mr Kerec is covering 5500km west to east on a mountain bike, hoping to set a new record for the distance. He will then cycle home to Canberra, making the total distance he covers 6900km.
Mr Kerec said he did at first try to ride through the flood-affected section of the route.
"I thought 'Closed Road' signs only applied to cars," he said.
"I ended up getting bogged in concrete-like mud for about half an hour with my father's DNA coursing through my veins saying, 'Find a way through son' but fortunately my mother's voice came into my head eventually and said, 'You're in the middle of the desert, the support crew is travelling in the opposite direction, you need to stop and go back'."
And, yes, there were about 1200 sand dunes he had to conquer in the 410-kilometre crossing of the Simpson Desert.
"I knew it would be tough and it was," he said. "But, I guess, at the end I was in the right spot. When I hit it, I was already 3000 kilometres in my legs. So if I was ever going to do it, I was never going to be fitter or stronger and it worked quite well."
Mr Kerec plans to finish his ride at the Forde home of his parents, Lud and Margaret, in early September. The inspiration for the ride is Lud who was made a quadriplegic in 2010 in a cycling accident. And the plan is for Lud to join Andrew for the final kilometres on his hand cycle.
The builder turned philanthropist is wearing leg compressions at night and taking magnesium to help with the constant riding. Cheeseburgers and dagwood dogs were the secret weapons to increasing his plummeting weight.
"After a while, your legs are just always sore and every morning you try to give them as easy a start as you can and eventually they come good," he said.
"And try to be smart with the odd scheduled rest day here and there."
The ride through the outback had been "brilliant" so far.
"There's a different type of people out here. Everyone is very friendly and prepared to share stories," he said. "Going across the country, you're going through so many geographical locations and township types, Aboriginal communities, outback towns and roadhouses. I've just found the whole experience to be wonderful."
To make a pledge go to www.thespinetinglingride.com.au/pledge-now
I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
