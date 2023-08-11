Do the goalkeepers get to pick their own colours? Kit sponsors supply goalkeepers with three distinctively coloured jerseys to other players from the same team - one home, one away and one alternate jersey. On game-day the specific jersey is worn whether they are deemed the 'home' or 'away' team, but if it clashes with the opposition or officials, the alternative kit is chosen. Because the Matildas finished top of Group B, they will be the 'home' team for the remaining knockout stages. Goalkeeper kits need to be coloured differently to anyone else so that they are easily distinguishable to officials and other players, as they perform a different role, and are the only ones who can use their hands.

