The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

NSW Police industrial action impact hits hard on ACT Policing

PB
By Peter Brewer
August 11 2023 - 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Industrial action by police across the border will ratchet up another notch this weekend, with NSW police officers voting to withdraw assistance from their colleagues in the ACT except when lives are at risk.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.