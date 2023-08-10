A recidivist family violence offender is behind bars after being accused of threatening to "smash" his newborn's head against a wall and throw her out a hospital window.
The 52-year-old NSW man was released from prison in Goulburn on Thursday and extradited to the ACT, where he was refused bail on a charge of threatening to inflict grievous bodily harm.
Documents tendered to the ACT Magistrates Court detail the defendant's history of violence towards his partner, who gave birth to their daughter in September 2022.
When the little girl began crying in the post-natal ward at Canberra Hospital, the man is said to have become upset.
"The defendant said words to the effect of: 'Give her to me so I can smash her head against the wall and throw her out the window'," police allege in court documents.
The child's "fearful" mother immediately reported the comment to nursing and midwifery staff, who asked the 52-year-old to leave.
While the mother initially told police she thought her partner had been joking, she later said she had lied because she was worried Child and Youth Protection Services would take the baby.
A few weeks later, the defendant was arrested in NSW for other family violence offences.
He remained behind bars across the border until Thursday, when he was granted parole.
When he subsequently faced court in the ACT, the man had to establish there were special or exceptional circumstances in order to have his bail application considered.
This was the case because, at the time of the alleged hospital threat, the 52-year-old had been on bail for stalking or intimidating his partner in breach of a court order.
Legal Aid duty lawyer Sam Brown argued the man's case was special or exceptional because of a combination of factors, including the delay in laying the latest charge.
Prosecutor Hannah Mitchell disagreed, saying the matter could not have been brought before the court any sooner because the man had been behind bars interstate.
Special magistrate Rebecca Christensen, who described the delay as "not inordinate", agreed special or exceptional circumstances had not been made out.
She accordingly remanded the 52-year-old in custody.
The man, who did not enter a plea, is due back in court next month.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
