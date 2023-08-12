The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Canberra's noisy hoons need to be dealt with

By Letters to the Editor
August 13 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There's no need for cars to be too loud, a reader says. Picture Shutterstock
There's no need for cars to be too loud, a reader says. Picture Shutterstock

Loud car and motorcycle exhausts play a heavenly symphony for some and an infernal (combustion engine) cacophony for most.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.