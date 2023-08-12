Loud car and motorcycle exhausts play a heavenly symphony for some and an infernal (combustion engine) cacophony for most.
Users of obstreperous "look-at-me!" vehicles appear oblivious and inconsiderate of those who value peace and quiet.
While a ban would be best, an interim measure could be introducing a "decibels surcharge" at rego time, billed in proportion to the level of noise emitted past a reasonable threshold.
The surcharge could fund an education campaign addressing this social problem. Legislators, please find a way to abate this widespread, unwarranted disturbance.
Heritage-significant and free-flowing, Parkes Way is a fine example of a landscaped "parkway". Under-grounding its through traffic, and vertically duplicating it, as part of an expensive "city to the lake" property development scheme (originally proposed in the 1990s), is very likely to ruin the highly valued lakeside ambience of Commonwealth Park.
There's a similar outcome at parts of Kingston Foreshore. (Private residential development at Acton Foreshore could also impose itself on its new lakeside public domain.)
A buried version of Parkes Way connecting to its surface counterpart, and to Commonwealth Avenue, will result in a jaw-breaking gash in the landscape, with multiple parallel ramps, traffic lights, etc., right on the Parliament House-City Hill vista axis.
Don't duplicate Parkes Way. Make its existing pedestrian bridges more legible and wider, and install usable footpaths along Commonwealth Avenue from the newly accessible Vernon Circle.
Am I to understand that Senator David Pocock's proposal is to free up land for housing by running Parkes Way underground from perhaps as near as Commonwealth Avenue Bridge and parallel to Constitution Avenue at least as far as to Kings Avenue?
I can visualise but don't hope to live to see the vista of high rise high end apartment blocks, interspersed with McMansions, that would spring up to sweep down the gentle slopes thereby opened up to lake's edge. I do note that April First is yet many months away.
Peter Walsh, Bob Hawke's finance minister, first used the caustic term "fairies in the bottom of the garden" to describe the Australian Democrats .
I can think of no better a title to apply to the current version of the Greens, with particular reference to their housing policy. Once again, we have the Greens dismissing the good of the HAFF, in order to obtain the perfect. Their debating champion, and spokesman for housing and the homeless, Max-the-Hyphen, continues to engage in a level of hyperbole and gobbledegook not seen since the days of Joh Bjelke-Peterson, a fellow Queenslander.
A recent press release claiming that if there had been price control on rents Australians would have therefore saved an absolute motza, puts the old rubbery figures of Max Gillies to shame. It's a wonderful calculation, but meaningless.
It's like saying if petrol had not been so expensive for the last 10 years, Aussies would have a lot more in their pocket. Probably true, but what is your point?
The Greens would have a great deal more credibility if they were arguing that the States, funded by the Commonwealth to a degree, should recommence the government-built housing programs of the 50s and 60s, where folks could rent, with an opportunity to buy at a later date. Worked a treat in Canberra, until self-government.
Brittany Higgins is back making public statements and creating headlines and drawing attention to herself. Even though a retrial of Bruce Lehrmann was set aside, on the grounds that it might damage her mental health, but her case is now back in the spotlight, by her recent actions. Surely is this not a case of double standards, or having you cake and eating it?
