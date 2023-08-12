I can think of no better a title to apply to the current version of the Greens, with particular reference to their housing policy. Once again, we have the Greens dismissing the good of the HAFF, in order to obtain the perfect. Their debating champion, and spokesman for housing and the homeless, Max-the-Hyphen, continues to engage in a level of hyperbole and gobbledegook not seen since the days of Joh Bjelke-Peterson, a fellow Queenslander.