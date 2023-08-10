The Canberra Times
Canberra teen Dylan Peraic-Cullen joins A-League champions Central Coast Mariners

Caden Helmers
Updated August 10 2023 - 5:35pm, first published 5:30pm
Dylan Peraic-Cullen has signed a scholarship deal with the Central Coast Mariners. Picture Mariners Media
The reigning A-League men's champions have raced to sign a 17-year-old goalkeeper from Canberra after being "blown away" by the emerging star.

