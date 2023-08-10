The reigning A-League men's champions have raced to sign a 17-year-old goalkeeper from Canberra after being "blown away" by the emerging star.
Dylan Peraic-Cullen has signed a scholarship deal with the Central Coast Mariners after being spotted by the club during a trip to Canberra last year.
Peraic-Cullen had just turned 16 and turned heads while playing for the Capital All Stars in a pre-season match against the Mariners last August.
The Mariners would then go on to win their second A-League championship - but not before bringing Peraic-Cullen to the Central Coast.
He landed a place in the Mariners academy program and made his National Premier League first grade debut for the club last week.
MORE SOCCER:
Mariners coach Nick Montgomery says Peraic-Cullen has developed at a rapid rate under goalkeeper coach Miguel Miranda.
"Dylan is an exceptional talent and has massive potential. When we first saw him in Canberra last season, myself and the rest of the staff were blown away by his profile at sixteen years of age," Montgomery said.
"He is already training full time with the A-League squad and is developing at a rapid rate.
"This has come under the guidance of Miguel Miranda and what better mentor than Danny Vukovic for any young player."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.