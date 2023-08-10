The Canberra Times

Official Rudd portrait shows a rare departure into the domestic side of a leader

A portrait of former prime minister Kevin Rudd by Australian artist Ralph Heimans has been unveiled at Parliament House, the piece showing him at work at the kitchen table at his home on Queensland's Sunshine Coast - while also putting a cat in the hallowed collection for the first time.

