The Woden Valley Rams will attempt to stake their claim for a Canberra Raiders Cup finals spot when they play the Belconnen United Sharks on Saturday afternoon.
In a match that will have huge ramifications for the few games of the regular season, the fourth-placed Rams can close the gap on the third-placed Sharks in their clash at Bruce.
The Rams have injected Stratton Kris - the brother of injured Raiders star Sebastian Kris - on the wing as they chase a hat-trick of wins.
The Rams are just one point ahead of the West Belconnen Warriors and two points ahead of Goulburn with just three games left before the finals. Just four points separate second and sixth place.
It sets the stage for a fierce battle between the Rams and the Sharks, with the winner edging closer to a finals berth.
Tune into the stream from 3pm on Saturday to watch the match of the round live and free. The Canberra Times and BarTV will stream a Raiders Cup match for free every week.
Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
