Corey Horsburgh's close to agreeing to a two-year extension that will keep him with the Canberra Raiders until at least the end of 2027.
And, in a big boost ahead of their top-four-defining clash against the Melbourne Storm on Sunday, it could be finalised as soon as this weekend.
Horsburgh's manager Jeff Jurotte met with Raiders coach Ricky Stuart and recruitment boss Joel Carbone in Canberra on Monday for "fruitful discussions".
While the deal's yet to be finalised, it's not far off with the Raiders just needing to come back to Horsburgh's camp with the final figures.
Horsburgh's already contracted to the Raiders until the end of 2025, but he's set to get a small upgrade on those two years while also locking in the 25-year-old for an extra two.
The Raiders were also working on a contract extension for Origin second-rower Hudson Young.
It's believed the Raiders have kept enough room in their salary cap to secure either another high profile five-eighth or second-rower.
That's unlikely to be Titans star David Fifita who's believed to be close to following his captain Tino Fa'asuamaleaui in finalising a contract extension to remain on the Gold Coast.
Fifita had a clause in his contract that he could leave the club if former Titans coach Justin Holbrook was sacked, which he was in June.
The Raiders tried to lure him to Canberra, but he elected to re-sign with the Gold Coast until the end of 2026 - with that contract set to be extended by at least a year.
They're in the market for an edge forward, while also looking to replace star five-eighth Jack Wighton, who will join South Sydney next year.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
