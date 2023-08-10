The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Canberra Raiders close to locking in Queensland State of Origin star Corey Horsburgh

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated August 10 2023 - 6:19pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raiders lock Corey Horsburgh is close to agreeing to a two-year extension to keep him in Canberra until 2027. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Raiders lock Corey Horsburgh is close to agreeing to a two-year extension to keep him in Canberra until 2027. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Corey Horsburgh's close to agreeing to a two-year extension that will keep him with the Canberra Raiders until at least the end of 2027.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.