Congratulations to the NCA and all others responsible for the installation of the magnificent statues of former politicians, from both sides of the House, in the Parliamentary Triangle.
Pleasingly we now have two former female politicians represented - I look forward to there being more. All of the current statues are well executed works of art and, with one exception, well located.
That exception is of course Lis Johnson's excellent rendition of former prime minister John Gorton and his collie-kelpie Suzie Q. Located in the southern forecourt of the John Gorton Building (that is to say, in the space between that building and the carpark), the statue is hidden from view of all but the most determined Canberrans and visitors to the national capital.
Perhaps this letter will prompt some to seek out John Gorton and Suzie Q. However, the statue would be far better located on the opposite site of the John Gorton Building that faces King Edward Terrace, from where it would be would be readily visible to those visiting such attractions as the National Gallery and National Portrait Gallery, or simply walking along King Edward Terrace.
A fire in Hawaii gets 20 minutes of prime time television news. This is certainly horrific news and of course should be reported. However, in Afghanistan, women are systematically being downtrodden, imprisoned in their homes, and are losing all their human rights. Yet there is none or little reporting of this disgraceful and tragic situation on prime time news bulletins.
The Taliban, over the last two years, have slowly but surely taken away all the human rights of women and girls in Afghanistan. Women and girls are no longer able to attend high school or go to university, visit hairdressers, gyms, or parks, or leave their homes without being accompanied by a male relative. They must completely cover up and show no part of their bodies in public. They have no freedom or rights.
Our media are reporting very little on this appalling situation. There is no media discussion on what our government is doing to raise its concerns with the Taliban government.
It seems fires in Hawaii are much more newsworthy for Australians than the tragic treatment of women in Afghanistan.
A big tick to Rebecca Vassarotti for supporting the NSW decision to think about helicopter shooting of horses in Kosciuszko NP (August 8).
NSW law says there will be 3000 horses by 2027. Science says there were 19,000 horses in 2022, increasing 15 per cent annually. Ground-based control methods have failed to even slow the increase. Science says that helicopter shooting is more humane than the ground methods, as well as more effective. But NSW listens to shock jocks, fringe politicians and public submissions more than to science.
We are fortunate here that the ACT adopted evidence-based feral animal policy. And the ACT uses the much superior TAAC method of helicopter shooting (thermal assisted aerial control). Five large unwanted species are targeted at once, including horses.
Baiting is still needed for feral pigs but improvements to the more humane TAAC may yet make it unnecessary. Helicopter shooting is more humane because independent vet research says so. The superior result is probably because the shooter in a helicopter is at close range, and the helicopter is flown at about the same speed and direction as the animals. Accurate shooters with heavy-calibre, semi-automatic firearms and specially destructive bullets, make wounding rare, but the carcasses are checked anyway.
In a recent ABC radio broadcast the federal Minister for Industry and Science Ed Husic told the audience that the investment of $1.6 billion of our taxes in the Beetaloo Basin gas fracking project was made to support the transition to zero emissions. Really? What drivel.
The public is being duped by this nonsense. It is clear that the two-party political system is fractured and beyond repair. It is driven by multibillion-dollar donations from nefarious sources who care little for anything other than profits and the vast majority of them are focused on fossil fuels and the status quo. Political donations are determining policies that will destroy our future. This must change!
The big consultants, especially KPMG and PwC, are giving consultancy a bad name. They have established themselves as partnerships to avoid tax of 30 per cent payable by other normally structured firms to finance government revenue/operations. There appears to be fictitious charging for time and personnel to increase profits. Also they minimise accountability.
PwC are unethical in advising private clients on government measures to stop tax avoidance.
At least the government is seeking to develop core knowledge and capability in policy areas and to convert lengthy contract staff to join the public service, saving money and offering security. Contract work is appropriate to undertake tasks and projects or to advise with specialist knowledge. Successful use of contracting involves proper selection, economic or temporary use and competent supervision as well as auditing/assessment of performance.
I am surprised that Denis Moriarty ("Moving apart has helped drive the current housing crisis", Opinion, August 10) suggests that "renting is a perfectly reasonable way of life". In Australia tenants have some of the weakest legal protections in the developed world.
Rents can be increased with little, or no, warning and tenancies, generally, can be terminated by landlords without grounds. I have heard many stories of the difficulties renters face in getting landlords to fix problems. No wonder many people would prefer to own their own home.
So, Walter Sofronoff believes that Janet Albrechtsen, the chair of the risibly reactionary IPA and a dedicated disciple of the far right, is a journalist who could be trusted to behave responsibly and rationally? And we are further expected to accept that she respected his "embargo" and somehow a separate copy of the report was leaked to a certain "newspaper" for whom she produces copious propaganda and which has a clear, well-rehearsed position on this complex case?
It seems he also believes that he had the right to summarily breach the apparent terms of his engagement to conduct this important and sensitive enquiry by briefing journalists and providing the final report to them before even submitting it to the ACT Government for consideration, response and official release in due course?
And we are expected to respect his judgement?
In June, for the fourth time in two years, I and concerned bystanders, went to the aid of a resident who had tripped on a damaged footpath, sustaining severe facial and dental injuries, which were documented during a two-day admission to Canberra Hospital.
The incident was reported to Access Canberra and also to the minister responsible, Chris Steel. Despite the serious nature of this lady's injuries, the silence from both has been deafening and the footpath remains unchanged.
Since then, I have taken an interest in the state of footpaths and can confidently say that in most established suburbs they are in a deplorable state. I believe this damage did not occur overnight, but is the result of years of serious neglect, by a government focused solely on the impossible dream of the tram to nowhere. Whilst only a small percentage of Canberrans will ever use the tram, most probably use the footpaths on a daily basis. Many, especially the elderly, are facing injury by doing so.
Perhaps some of the $43 million raked in by the civic speed trap, and the $75 million wasted by Mr Steel on some bungled IT project, could be put to better use in repairing the footpaths of a once beautiful city?
Ted O'Brien, David Littleproud and a host of other Coalition politicians have had an epiphany and now favour nuclear power. Mind you, it is easy to have strong opinions when you are not actually in government.
If the Coalition thinks that nuclear is the obvious way forward why didn't the government they formed do something about it in their 10 long years in power? They couldn't even manage to attempt the basic first step of overturning Australia's anti-nuclear legislation when they had a relatively compliant Senate, so much for commitment.
Perhaps the Coalition knows that nuclear power is a decade away and is just a noisy distraction to the transition to renewable energy from a party that is devoid of constructive comment and ideas.
Jan Burger (Letters, August 9) claims that our powerful unofficial national anthem, We are One, is a reason not to recognise the First Australians in our constitution. I would argue otherwise.
I come from the dreamtime
From the dusty read soil plains
I am the ancient heart,
The keeper of the flames.
As another verse says, Aboriginal people have been the First Australians for 40,000 years.
My advice to the Chief Minister regarding any further inquiries echoes that given to the then-DPP: "Be careful what you wish for." If any further inquiry does take place I hope an examination of the Beowulf trial is pre-eminent This resulted in two innocent people spending over a year in jail without any conviction.
Memo to the next DPP: if you express doubts about the willingness or competence of our wonderful police force, or concern at their apparent alertness to possible political sensitivity, you will be publicly eviscerated.
As support for the Voice to Parliament referendum is falling, partly due to all the misinformation and obfuscation levied at it, it should be delayed as long as possible, to enable the "yes" campaign to build up steam. I suggest it be held on November 25, during the short parliamentary break.
Add to Pope's cartoon this morning Tony Abbott's view that "climate change is crap", his deeply offensive words to Julia Gillard, and his endeavours to be listed among the worst PM's Australia has had. Why on earth would anyone take a skerrick of notice of Tony Abbott's view on the Voice?
The "no" campaign began with a lie and so it continues. First it was going to be a third chamber of Parliament. Then it would affect our mortgages, AUKUS, Anzac Day and parking tickets. This week their barking mad issue is the length of the Uluru Statement. As each lie is debunked, they drop that lie and invent a new one. Can the "no" campaign descend further into bonkers conspiracy territory?
Mr Sofronoff's decision not to appoint a media adviser might have more to do with his distrust of the processes that would have involved the ACT government. He may have been aware, to use the eloquent words of the August 11 CT editorial that: "The historical actions of certain sections of the ACT public service offer up a potentially rich vein of corruption investigation for the (ACT Integrity) commission."
Our national women's netball team, the Diamonds, have just won the netball World Cup. Where is the media hype, the promise of public holidays and the universal acclamation for this? Why is this accomplishment seen as lesser than the women's soccer accomplishments?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.