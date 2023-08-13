The Canberra Times
John Gorton statue in Parliamentary Triangle is poorly placed

By Letters to the Editor
August 14 2023 - 5:30am
The John Gorton and Suzie-Q statue deserves more attention. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Congratulations to the NCA and all others responsible for the installation of the magnificent statues of former politicians, from both sides of the House, in the Parliamentary Triangle.

