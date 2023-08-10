Interdisciplinary public health scientist Dr Aparna Lal has been announced as the recipient of the 2023 ACT Emerging Scientist of the Year Award for her work analysing resilience to environmental crises.
An associate professor at the Australian National University, Dr Lal's research looks at how ecological change affects population health unequally, and how strengthening environmental surveillance can enhance community health.
Some of her work includes research into how poor air quality had an uneven impact on different communities within Canberra when smoke covered the capital during the Black Summer bush fires.
Dr Lal also contributed to research into the impact of air conditioning on people's ability to adapt to rising temperatures in a study into heat-related deaths in the Northern Territory this year.
She is an international expert on how wellbeing can improve outcomes of environmental repair, and how changes in the environment can act as an early warning system for population health.
More locally, she spearheaded the ACT's sewage surveillance program during the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the first to be set up in Australia.
READ MORE:
Dr Lal said she was honoured to receive the award and had already begun celebrations.
"After celebrating by going out for ice cream, I plan on continuing my work in this exciting field," she said.
"I hope that being named the 2023 Emerging Scientist of the Year will inspire other women and young people to consider working in a scientific field.
"I'd like to thank my children, colleagues and peers who have helped me through my journey."
Chief minister Andrew Barr said Dr Lal is an example of the many significant scientific achievements that come out of Canberra.
"Acknowledging the work scientists do for the benefit of our community and the scientific field is important," he said in a statement.
"Research and innovation play an important role in shaping how we move into the future, and the ACT government is committed to recognising our up-and-coming scientists."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.