Public health scientist Dr Aparna Lal has been announced as the 2023 ACT Emerging Scientist of the Year

By Sara Garrity
August 11 2023 - 5:30am
New ACT Emerging Scientist of the Year Dr Aparna Lal celebrated her win by 'going out for ice cream'. Picture supplied
New ACT Emerging Scientist of the Year Dr Aparna Lal celebrated her win by 'going out for ice cream'. Picture supplied

Interdisciplinary public health scientist Dr Aparna Lal has been announced as the recipient of the 2023 ACT Emerging Scientist of the Year Award for her work analysing resilience to environmental crises.

