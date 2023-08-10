A blanket of fog enveloped Canberra starting about 4am on Friday. But, not to worry, it will be lifting shortly.
Fog cover was caused by a high pressure system which arrived in the wake of Thursday's cold front and light showers.
"Canberra saw a bit of northwesterly breezes because of cold front," a spokesperson from the Bureau of Meteorology said.
"Once the cold front went through, overnight we saw the high pressure moving into NSW and ACT, combined with the remnant moisture from yesterday's rainfall. That's why we saw fog this morning."
Canberra only received a drizzle on Thursday with a "general millimetre or two of rain" recorded by the Bureau.
IN OTHER NEWS:
It will be a maximum of 15 degrees on Friday, with partly cloudy conditions.
Light winds in the morning will change to northwesterly winds ranging from 15 to 25 kmh in the middle of the day, then return to slightly windy weather in the evening.
Looking to a cloudy weekend, temperatures will be on the cooler side.
Minimum temperatures are about zero to 1 degree while the maximum will be steady at 14 degrees on both days.
Fog could return on Saturday morning with some rain in store on Sunday evening.
Early next week is also shaping up to be wet, with a few showers in the forecast until Thursday.
"As rain develops in southern inland NSW, a trough of low pressure is expected to enter the far west during the weekend, and a rain bend may bring increasing cloud cover on Saturday, and maybe a shower or two on Sunday, and increasing more on Monday before easing during the midweek period," the Bureau spokesperson said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.