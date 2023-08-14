This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
The twinge was as sharp as it was unexpected. An old war wound, we'll call it. Not a physical injury, rather a moral one, sustained on that battleground called school in the late 1960s, early 1970s. A piece of psychic shrapnel, lodged deep within the mud of memory, where it had remained until Aunty Pat Anderson spoke about her experiences growing up in the Northern Territory.
When 7.30 host Sarah Ferguson wasn't interrupting, Aunty Pat recalled life in Darwin's Parap town camp, where she along with countless other Indigenous Australians was made to feel like an outsider in her own country. "We lived on the edge of town; there was an old word which was used to describe us - we used to be called 'fringe-dwellers'."
Her words were powerful. They dislodged a recollection of my own childhood experience of racism and exclusion - fleeting as it was and minor by comparison, yet still damaging - and sent it bubbling, sulphurous and unpleasant, to the surface.
"You can piss off," the playground bully snarled. "You half-caste boong."
Word had got around that my stepfather was brown-skinned - my real father bolted when I was six weeks old - and this was the opening prelude to a regime of torment endured for a number of years. They weren't sticks and they weren't stones but these words did hurt. And they weren't just uttered by the kids. Occasionally, the teachers at this expensive private school would join in too. "Oh, come on, it's just a joke," one said when I became visibly upset. They had no idea of how wrong it was to make a child feel they didn't belong.
Australia in the late 1960s was still a pretty racist and insular place and the school I attended reflected that. The White Australia Policy had just started to be dismantled and we were perceived around the world as one of a triumvirate of race-based southern hemisphere countries, along with Rhodesia and South Africa. And while the country voted to finally count Indigenous Australians in the 1967 census, many a front lawn still featured concrete ornaments depicting them as fauna.
We were taught Australian history through a strictly white and boring lens. Captain Cook, Hume and Hovell, Blaxland, Wentworth and Lawson - their exploratory routes mapped out with the help of little plastic stencils, dates rote-learnt like the times tables. Scant mention of the original inhabitants. No reference to the massacres.
Of course, I wasn't alone. The Italian and Greek kids copped their unfair share as well. And the Lebanese and the Chinese. My experience was molecularly tiny compared to Aunty Pat's or that of generations of Indigenous Australians for whom the corrosive grind of discrimination is confronted daily. I got over it. Left school, the wound scabbed over. But it gave me, even from the comfort of white privilege, a valuable sense of what it means to be excluded, to be treated as an outsider.
I've often wondered how it felt for those First Nations kids subjected to an apartheid in all but name. To be segregated into the worse seats at the cinema in Nowra. Denied entry to the swimming pool in Moree. Not allowed to try on clothes in stores across Australia. To be herded to the fringes of society in the country they've called home for 65,000 years.
Aunty Pat's words - her voice for the Voice - resonated deeply and were more potent than any offered by a politician. "Up to now we have been fringe-dwelling, to varying degrees across the country, but nevertheless we are the outsiders and we're knocking on the door, as we have been for generations. There is a really good roadmap there on the table. It's simple. It's very clear, and I think it will move the country forward."
For or against, it's time we heard more from the people at the heart of the issue and less from those trying to make political capital from it. People like Aunty Pat Anderson.
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
