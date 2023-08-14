Meg writes: "Bless you, Garry, I thought I was the only one! So many allegedly good movies spoilt by keeping the dialogue secret. The Green Mile (Tom Hanks was his usual professional, but the words of Michael Clarke Duncan as the giant Black American were a mystery), Big Little Lies (I loved the book, but couldn't make out the movie), Lion (is there a Nicole Kidman theme here?), and so it goes. Movies that are otherwise of good quality and well-produced that need, as you say, subtitles. Speech in real life can be dicey when it comes to catching every word, especially when you are listening to an unfamiliar accent, and with world distribution that's common. Let's accept that movies are not real life. Make them better than real life."