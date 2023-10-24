What does it mean to be lucky? How might we mitigate the effects of bad luck and maximise those of good? Is there really such a thing as "luck" at all? To answer these questions Flusfeder sets out on a quest across the world and through history. Travelling from Siberia to Versailles, from his father's life in war-time Poland to Nietzsche on the slopes of Vesuvius, Flusfeder investigates some of the victors of luck and those who were defeated by it. In following him, readers will find themselves confronting who we are and how we might choose to live.