Peter Harbison with Derek Sadubin. Penguin. $36.99.
The twists and turns of the last 15 years of the Qantas story contain all the ingredients of a corporate thriller, with constant shocks to the system and boardroom dramas and disasters narrowly avoided. During this tumultuous period, the airline's chief executive became one of the best-known corporate figures in Australia, and one of the most polarising. This book tells of all the ups and downs of his personal and professional life and of the airline itself, which is now looking to the post-COVID future.
David Flusfeder. HarperCollins. $22.99.
What does it mean to be lucky? How might we mitigate the effects of bad luck and maximise those of good? Is there really such a thing as "luck" at all? To answer these questions Flusfeder sets out on a quest across the world and through history. Travelling from Siberia to Versailles, from his father's life in war-time Poland to Nietzsche on the slopes of Vesuvius, Flusfeder investigates some of the victors of luck and those who were defeated by it. In following him, readers will find themselves confronting who we are and how we might choose to live.
Miriam Margolyes. Hachette Australia. $34.99.
British-Australian actress Margoyles, 82, has heard "Oh Miriam!" a lot, often in tones of strong disapproval, which suggests she's someone who's very entertaining. From being escorted off the Today program (for a naughty word about a politician) to declaring her love to Vanessa Redgrave to appearing on talk show host Graham Norton's couch, she's full of stories and opinions about everyone from Steve Buscemi to Arnold Schwarzenegger to Maggie Smith.
Alisha Aitken-Radburn. Allen & Unwin. $34.99.
When former government staffer Alisha Aitken-Radburn was given a "villain edit" on her first season of The Bachelor, she wasn't entirely surprised. But the backlash on social media was unexpectedly intense, and Alisha found her sense of identity completely rocked by a single comment: "You are a bad person." Determined to shake the "villain" label, she returned to reality TV screens, and this time, she got a different edit and she met the man she would marry. But along Alisha's rocky path in the reality TV spotlight, the line between truth and fiction blurred.
Esme Louise James. Pantera Press. $34.99.
Are you interested in sex and sexuality in their many and diverse forms? This entertaining, informative book draws on James's TikTok series and includes research from her mother, statistician Dr Susan James. Sections include The Sin Kink, The Pleasure Kink, Queer Kinks and The Porn Kink and probably includes any subject you can think of (and maybe more). There's history, mythology, science and biography here. James Joyce, Gertrude Stein and Hans Christian Andersen are among the people whose sexuality is explored. Warning: this is not for the squeamish or easily offended.
Colleen Hoover. Hachette Australia. $22.99.
From the author of Verity comes a story about obsession and dangerous love. Sloan will go through hell and back for those she loves. Caught up with the alluring Asa Jackson, a notorious drug trafficker, Sloan has finally found a lifeline to cling to, even if it's meant compromising her morals. She was in dire straits trying to pay for her brother's care until she met Asa. But as Sloan became emotionally and economically reliant on him, he in turn developed a disturbing obsession with her - one that becomes increasingly dangerous every day. When she becomes attracted to federal agent Carter, they must find a way out before it's too late.
Jenny Erpenbeck. Allen & Unwin. $34.99.
Erpenbeck, an award-winning German author, has written a story of love and betrayal set in Berlin during the years before and after the fall of the Wall. In Berlin in 1986, two people meet on a bus. She is a young student, he is older and married. Theirs is an intense and sudden attraction, fuelled by a shared passion for music and art, and heightened by the secrecy they must maintain. But when she strays for a single night he cannot forgive her and a dangerous crack forms between them, opening up a space for cruelty, punishment and the exertion of power.
Annette Higgs. Penguin. $32.99.
Winner of the 2022 Penguin Literary Prize, this novel is told from five different points of view, each one revealing something different. It tells the story of a family of convict descendants in the back-blocks of Tasmania, on a farm in a place called Paradise. They lead hard-scrabble lives. The drama begins when strangers arrive, Christian Brethren evangelists who hold big revival meetings in local barns. It tackles big questions of faith and family but remains grounded in the dreams and strivings of its characters, who want nothing more than to retreat to the bush to heal from their trauma.
Amal Awad. Pantera Press. $32.99.
The lake in the middle of her father's kitchen is only the first in a series of disasters in chef Zeina's life. Nassar's recent health crisis has seen his restaurant, Casablanca, losing ground and customers to trendier competition. Unlike her husband who won't speak to her, her best friend who is sliding towards self-destruction, and her cousin who is stealing Zeina's life story for content, the restaurant is something Zeina can fix. But working in the kitchen - and her childhood home - brings memories, secrets, and unexpected ambitions simmering to the surface.
