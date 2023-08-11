The Canberra Times
Home/News/History

Times Past: August 12, 1927

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
August 12 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The front page of The Canberra Times on August 12, 1927.
The front page of The Canberra Times on August 12, 1927.

On this day in 1927, The Canberra Times reported on a welcome function for the Government Printing Office staff which was held at Hotel Kurrajong and proved to be a successful function.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

Jess Hollingsworth

Editorial Admin

More from History
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.