Times Past: August 12, 1927

On this day in 1927, The Canberra Times reported on a welcome function for the Government Printing Office staff which was held at Hotel Kurrajong and proved to be a successful function.
The event was the first of an intended series of welcomes to incoming civil servants that were to be held by the Canberra Social Services Association.
More than 200 Canberra residents were present to extend the hand of goodwill and welcome to 85 members of the staff. With one of the members speaking on behalf of the newly-arrived Government Printing Department, they expressed that they had settled down happily in Canberra and voiced the opinion that this was the nucleus of their future happiness in the city.
The evening passed quickly and The Canberra City Orchestra kept attendees on the dance floor, others found the card tables and some were happily chatting to new friends.
Sir John Butters addressed the room saying that a big responsibility now rested with the citizens of Canberra because it would be the most important city in the Commonwealth.
The function was to serve as a way of introducing the "new comers" with the already established folk and develop a sense of the Canberra community.
"If we can get the Canberra spirit," he said, "It will be more important than the building of the city".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.