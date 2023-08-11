Something strange happened on Friday.
For the first time in years, people in the office wanted to talk about rugby.
On that measure, Eddie Jones has certainly succeeded in his efforts to increase the standing of the Wallabies and the sport in general in a cluttered market.
On the field, however, the situation is murky.
Australia have lost four in a row and plenty have wondered if Jones has selected a squad capable of winning the World Cup in France.
In Canberra, there were two questions on fans' lips.
The first: "What was Eddie thinking?"
The second: "Where are all the Brumbies?"
Just six ACT players made the final squad, fewer than the NSW Waratahs (eight), Melbourne Rebels (seven) and Queensland Reds (seven).
Some can easily be explained. Allan Alaalatoa was a lock before he tore his Achilles. Len Ikitau, who many argue should still have been selected, is currently recovering from a fractured scapula and is no certainty to be fit for Australia's opening clash against Georgia.
Others, however, are difficult to explain. Tom Wright, Ryan Lonergan and Pete Samu can consider themselves particularly unlucky.
Jones is right when he says the Wallabies have a losing culture that needs to be overhauled.
Australia has won just six of their past 21 Tests. Many have become comfortable with the status quo and the likes of Quade Cooper and Michael Hooper have not delivered regular victories.
But in turning his back on the Brumbies, Jones has turned his back on the one successful team and the only Super Rugby franchise with a winning culture.
Unsurprisingly, the move has generated mixed responses. Heads are being scratched inside the ACT as the likes of Ryan and Lachlan Lonergan wonder what more they could have done to book a ticket to France.
The axis of power in Australian rugby has always resided in the hallways of Sydney and Brisbane. Canberra fans and officials have long acknowledged this while continuing to fight for a seat at the table.
So it should come as no shock the perception in the capital is one of neglect for the country's most successful franchise. Thursday's squad confirms many of those views.
New Rugby Australia chief executive Phil Waugh pushed back on the assertion when questioned by The Canberra Times last month, highlighting the number of centrally-contracted Brumbies players.
They are players, however, who were largely overlooked by the Waratahs and Reds, moved to the ACT and were developed into Wallabies.
Waugh's comments do, however, touch at the heart of the perception in Sydney and Brisbane of an over-reliance on Brumbies players and coaches within the national setup.
Dan McKellar's shift from ACT coach to Wallabies assistant last year did not go down well in NSW and Queensland, the anger only exacerbated when Laurie Fisher was drafted in as an assistant.
Jones' arrival heralded a changing of the guard and the duo moved on.
Now, the focus has turned to the players and the coach hasn't wasted time introducing the next generation.
Cadeyrn Neville, Lachlan Lonergan, Noah Lolesio, Tom Wright, Pete Samu and Darcy Swain were all key members of Rennie's squad 12 months ago. Barring any injuries, none of them will feature at the World Cup.
Throw in Ryan Lonergan, who has been in Wallabies squads for the past two years but is still awaiting a debut, and it's the nucleus of the ACT team.
In changing the perception the Wallabies are too dependant on the Brumbies, Jones, a former Brumbies coach, has taken a bold risk ahead of the tournament.
There will be a pay off in the short term, but we may have to wait until 2027 to learn if it was the right move.
