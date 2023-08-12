Times Past: August 13, 1992

On this day in 1992, The Canberra Times reported on the once only incident where a car was driven literally into the Great Hall of Parliament House.
A man who crashed a four-wheel drive through the front doors of Parliament House into the Great Hall had sparked a full security review of the building.
In dramatic scenes, the vehicle was driven off the ring road, up the forecourt, across the foyer with the red ropes used to cordon off areas trailing behind it, through the marble columns and through the brass-plated double doors, taking them off the hinges.
The car narrowly avoided hitting children who were sitting on the floor in the Great Hall along with other tourists. When the car came to a stop, the driver got out and immediately surrendered to the security guards in a calm manner.
Everyone in the building was so shocked the car could fit through the sections it drove through and, secondly, how quickly it all happened. Senator Kerry Sibraa said the incident was "a million-to-one shot". Mr McLeay said one of the hallmarks of a democracy was the right of people to see their representatives. "But after [the day's] incident we have commissioned a review and we'll be implementing some changes, unfortunately," he said.
An English tourist, Justin, was on a tour with a group in the gallery and was shocked at how lax the security was. "The security was really lax by English standards. It was a shambles," he said. "It appeared that nobody really knew what to do. [The incident] has changed my view of Australia as a no-worries place."
Other tourists were also left shaken and shocked by what happened. Marla Pasquini, of Perth, said: "I think it shows how easy it is for anything to go wrong. It was just a joke."
The driver of the car was taken to the Canberra City Police Station and charged with dangerous driving but gave no reason for his actions.
