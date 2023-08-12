The Canberra Times
Home/News/History

Times Past: August 13, 1992

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
August 13 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The front page of the paper on this day in 1992.
The front page of the paper on this day in 1992.

On this day in 1992, The Canberra Times reported on the once only incident where a car was driven literally into the Great Hall of Parliament House.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

Jess Hollingsworth

Editorial Admin

More from History
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.