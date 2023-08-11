The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Merle and Kate will keep the flame alive in the Legacy Centenary Torch Relay

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
August 12 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Two remarkable Canberrra women will be torchbearers in the Legacy Centenary Torch Relay which will take place through the streets of the national capital on Monday, August 28.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.