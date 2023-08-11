The weird and wonderful names of Canberra developments

For years, there's been a trend towards international names for new Canberra development.
A few years ago we saw the Park Avenue Apartments and Manhattan on the Park both take shape in Canberra City.
Then there's The Shard, rising up in Woden, or the Soho precinct in Dickson.
Others are getting a little more creative, choosing musical themes or native Australian plants for their development's branding.
One developer named a proposed luxury apartment complex after his first-born daughter.
Recently, a development name was a point of contention for a Canberra resident.
In a letter to the ACT government, the concerned citizen opposed the name Turner Place for a development in Turner, for it would be confused with Turner Place, a street in his pristine suburb of Yarralumla.
Finicky perhaps, but the complaint, and the eventual outcome, had some substance to it according to the ACT government.
While the government doesn't require developers to seek approval for development names, they are encouraged to consult ACT Place Names to ensure the name is unique.
If not, it could lead to confusion and delays to emergency service responses, an ACT government spokesperson said.
In other news this week, an iconic set of buildings hit the market when the former Canberra Milk processing plant was listed for sale.
The five buildings at 2-8 Mildura Street, Griffith could fetch $20 million, the selling agent said.
It's the first time the property has been listed for sale since it was built about 80 years ago.
Finally, Lake George Winery has sold to a group of Queanbeyan and Canberra locals with big plans.
The property and its stock sold at auction for about $4.5 million.
Selling agent Frank Walmsley of Auction Advantage said it was a complicated sale due to a lack of reliable financial data on the business. Despite that, buyer interest was "phenomenal", he said.
"During the campaign we had in excess of 60 inquiries and buyers ... from interstate and overseas," he said.
Meanwhile, the new owner shared their ambitious plans with The Canberra Times, saying a bigger function space and more accommodation were in the works.
Share your thoughts on property and development with me at brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.