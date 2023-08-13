Times Past: August 14, 1972

On this day in 1972, The Canberra Times shared the story of possibly the longest school excursion ever undertaken by a Canberra school.
School excursions look a bit different now compared to the journey 40 students from Canberra High School, who were to cover about 4000 miles (6437km) in 18 days on a combined history and geography excursion that would begin on the coming Friday.
The excursion would take them to Wagga Wagga, Broken Hill, Port Augusta and Ernabella, in the Musgrave Ranges.
According to the organiser, Mr L Chapman, a history teacher at the school, the excursion was to be the longest undertaken by the school.
Earlier in the year, in May, Mr Chapman went on a similar excursion by himself, covering the same ground in preparation for the trip.
Mr Chapman said visits to the Aboriginal reserves at Ernabella Mission in the Musgrave Ranges and at Port Augusta would be the highlights of the excursion. As part of the students' studies of government policies around Indigenous people, students were set to interview some on their views on their place in Australian society.
The excursion would include visits to opal and zinc mines, a fruit farm, a rice mill, museums and other places of geographical and historical interest. The aim would be to enable the students to gain first-hand experience and training in observation and interview techniques.
The excursion would cost each student $80, which would cover food and transport costs, camping fees and equipment. Mr Chapman and his wife, a geography teacher, would all accompany the students.
