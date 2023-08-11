Tuidraki Samusamuvodre arrived at Jamison Oval midway through the season and instantly felt at home.
That might sound strange coming from a Fijian moving to Canberra in the middle of a bitterly cold winter, and he certainly wasn't enjoying the cold, but there was another reason the 25-year-old fell in love with Wests.
A growing Fijian contingency has arrived at the Lions this year, the group driving the team to Sunday's John I Dent Cup semi-final against Royals.
Samusamuvodre joined the team following the end of the Super Rugby season, having played for the Fijian Drua.
It took some time for the winger to adjust to the weather, but he quickly found his feet on the field. Aiding the cause was the presence of seven compatriots at Wests.
"It feel like I'm back at home playing alongside them," Samusamuvodre said. "I'm pretty happy they're here as well, I still have my culture and traditions before the game and after the games.
"I've really liked the club and I've learned a lot of things, especially playing with some of the Brumbies players. I'm very grateful for the opportunity and it's helped me with my rugby."
Joining Samusamuvodre at Wests are Raikabula Momoedonu, Kinijoji Lagilagi, Jim Sauvoli, Tomasi Bikaci, Timmy Naivaluwaqa and Polynesian women's players Fogamanono Tusiga and Mereoni Vonosere.
The Lions were dealt a devastating blow in their round 16 loss to Gungahlin when Momoedonu injured his MCL in the opening minutes. The injury ruled him out for the season, but he has continued to play a role at the club.
The flanker was also a member of the Drua and has seen first-hand the benefits of Fiji's involvement in Super Rugby Pacific.
Having had the chance to spend a season in Canberra, the 25-year-old is eager to see the sport continue to grow in his homeland.
"Getting involved with a club like this, no one here gets paid," Momoedonu said. "It's good to see such a big amount of people putting their hand up to come and represent the club.
"This is the first time I've played for a club that's had four grades plus colts. That's really pleasing to see. Back home, there's only one team and you might have an under 19 or under 20 side.
"It's really good to experience this level of rugby and the love they have for the sport and try to take that influence back home and try get the other boys into that as well."
While Wests are currently focused on Sunday's elimination final, they have been dealt a long-term blow.
Junior Wallabies prop Massimo De Lutiis will leave Canberra after signing a deal to return to Queensland and join the Reds. The move is also a hit to the Brumbies as they navigate Allan Alaalatoa's uncertain recovery from an Achilles rupture.
Fellow Australian under 20s representative Lachlan Hooper will be in action on Saturday when Vikings take on Gungahlin in the major semi-final.
A spot in the grand final is on the line, with the loser to play the winner of Sunday's match next weekend.
With four teams remaining, the competition is wide open and will take another turn when the Australia A squad is named in the coming days.
The likes of Ryan and Lachlan Lonergan (Vikings), Pete Samu and Corey Toole (Gungahlin), and Tom Wright (Wests) could all miss the remainder of the finals series if selected in the squad.
With the team flying out next week, this weekend is the final round Australia A players will be available to play for their clubs.
John I Dent Cup: Vikings v Gungahlin, major semi-final; Saturday 3.20pm at Viking Park
Royals v Wests, minor semi-final; Sunday 3.20pm at Viking Park
Premier XVs: ViQueens v Royals, major semi-final; Saturday 3.20m at Viking Park
Uni-Norths v Wests, minor semi-final; Sunday 1.50pm at Viking Park
