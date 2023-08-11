The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Fijian connection driving Wests pursuit of John I Dent Cup

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated August 11 2023 - 4:30pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fijian and Polynesian players Fogamanono Tusiga, Mereoni Vonosere, Kinijoji Lagilagi, Raikabula Momoedonu and Tuidraki Samusamuvodre have played a key role at Wests this year. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Fijian and Polynesian players Fogamanono Tusiga, Mereoni Vonosere, Kinijoji Lagilagi, Raikabula Momoedonu and Tuidraki Samusamuvodre have played a key role at Wests this year. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Tuidraki Samusamuvodre arrived at Jamison Oval midway through the season and instantly felt at home.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.