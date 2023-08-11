Australia are going into their Women's World Cup quarter-final clash with France as underdogs, but they've got a secret weapon to bring Les Bleues undone.
Defender Ellie Carpenter is the second-highest paid Matildas in the squad, and has played her club soccer with Women's Champions League winners, Olympique Lyon, since 2020.
Five players in the France team play for Lyon, and with the Matildas star also having a solid grasp of the French language, Carpenter will be able to provide some valuable insider information for coach Tony Gustavsson.
"Ellie will have a lot of insight," former Matilda Emily Gielnik told The Canberra Times at a launch of a new community pitch in Sydney's west funded by EA Sports' FC Futures and the PCYC.
The Matildas will enter the match with confidence, having defeated France 1-0 in a Melbourne warm-up match a week before the World Cup kicked off.
However Gielnik warned they will be in for a tougher battle in the do-or-die quarter-final on Saturday in Brisbane.
"What I do know is France will hold their cards close to their chest, and this is going to be a totally different game to when we played them before the World Cup," Gielnik said.
"There was a lot of jetlag, they were tired, and they had never travelled across the globe before like this.
"Now what we're seeing is France are like us, they're finding their form, they had their big moment beating Brazil and I'm expecting a really, really tough match."
Socceroos legend Craig Foster agreed that the road to the final gets much harder from here, though he saw the value in the Matildas getting that pre-tournament experience against the French.
"That now looks like a really good exercise," he said. "We've seen them, we've been on the same field with them recently, we know what they represent, and the Matildas know that they can get that job done.
"All the last final three games are much more difficult than the first four. Because there's the pressure involved, the experience of the remaining teams, and it's far more difficult tactically, and emotionally."
All eyes will undoubtedly be on Matildas skipper Sam Kerr and whether she is fit enough to start against France, but Gielnik was wary of the Aussie attacker re-injuring her troublesome calf.
With or without Kerr playing big minutes, Gielnik has backed the Matildas to "go all the way".
"I'm not worried that she can't handle it," Gielnik said. "I'm more worried from an injury perspective coming back, so I don't think it's necessary for her to start.
"We've always said that this was the squad to do something special. This is the time, it needs to be now and anything is possible."
Australia v France at Brisbane Stadium, Saturday at 5pm
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
