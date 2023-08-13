The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Top SES 3 earners revealed, prompting questions from Greens senator Barbara Pocock about APS pay policy

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
August 14 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There have been calls for greater transparency over some of the top salaries in the public service.
There have been calls for greater transparency over some of the top salaries in the public service.

Greens senator Barbara Pocock has raised concerns about "exceptions" to APS remuneration policies, after the Public Service Commission revealed it has green-lit pay packets in excess of $488,600 for 20 senior public servants in the past three years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.