David Bryce had warned about safety issues in Condamine Court, and then came the home invasion

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated August 11 2023 - 3:21pm, first published 2:17pm
The wounds to the public housing tenant's shoulders, back and head after the home invasion in late July. Picture supplied
A resident of public housing in Condamine Court, Turner, has blamed a lack of building security for an attack in his home in which two "gutless wonders" hit him with crowbar, opening a wound in his head and breaking a bone in his hand.

