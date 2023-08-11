A resident of public housing in Condamine Court, Turner, has blamed a lack of building security for an attack in his home in which two "gutless wonders" hit him with crowbar, opening a wound in his head and breaking a bone in his hand.
David Bryce, 53, said access security to the unit block which he shared with six other residents had been compromised for around seven months.
This reached a crisis point for Mr Bryce when two men wearing masks and gloves broke into his unit on July 29 around 2am.
"They broke open my screen door and front door with a crowbar and hit me about the head and body, leaving me with two broken bones in my hands and 10 stiches to the top of my head," he said.
"I didn't go down in a heap like they expected I would; I wouldn't give them the satisfaction.
"I was fighting them in my underpants; what they were after has me guessing.
"These two heroes said nothing and when I fought back, they retreated like two gutter rats."
Almost two weeks on and he says the unit complex security access door still hasn't been fixed.
Mr Bryce submitted photos of his injuries which reveal the extensive bruising across his shoulders and back from the crowbar attack, and the wound on his head which required 10 stitches.
He has been diagnosed with osteoporosis and has difficulty sleeping because of the pain.
He said his repeated entreaties to the Community Services Directorate and its maintenance contractor, Programmed, to remedy serious issues with the building have been ignored.
"There are holes in the roof which let the rain in, there are dangerous electrical faults, and water seeps down through the wall cavities," he said.
"Most people here are struggling with issues and don't want a fuss. But I'm fed up.
"I've worked with builders and on construction sites; these are major safety issues."
Then came the home invasion.
"It seems that we the people of Condamine Court are not worth a lot to the community," he said.
"Just a bunch of drunks and junkies, they say.
"At a bare minimum, they should be fixing the security problem and making the place safe for residents."
The Community Services Directorate was contacted for comment.
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
