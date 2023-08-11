Departing Reserve Bank of Australia governor Philip Lowe has intervened in the affordable housing debate, dismissing calls for rent caps and freezes as short-term fixes that "make the problem worse".
Greens housing spokesperson Max Chandler-Mather is pushing hard for a national rent freeze, arguing it could save embattled renters billions of dollars.
But the federal government has pushed back on the idea and has instead called for the Greens to back its Housing Australia Future Fund, which is stalled in the Senate.
In his final appearance before the House of Representatives economics committee, Dr Lowe joined critics of the Greens plan, arguing that capping or freezing rents would not solve the nation's housing crisis.
The Reserve Bank governor admitted that renters were under financial pressure and warned them not to expect relief any time soon, predicting that rents would continue to increase by "high single digits for a while yet".
He said the underlying cause of rising rents was an imbalance between demand and supply for housing, with the population growing by 2.5 per cent while the number of new homes was only growing by 1.5 per cent.
Though the rate of population growth was set to ease as the post-pandemic surge in arrivals moderated, Dr Lowe said governments, particularly at the state and local level, needed to do more to encourage supply.
"The solution is in increasing supply," he said, describing a cap on rents as part of short-term fixes that "make the problem worse".
"Short term responses are not solutions," Dr Lowe said.
"Cutting prices does not help that balance of supply and demand in the market.
"In most cases rent control reduces the incentive to add to supply."
He said the long-term solution was to improve the supply of housing by reducing the barriers facing builders from restrictive zoning and planning laws.
But Mr Chandler-Mather rejected Dr Lowe's argument.
"The Greens aren't going to take economic advice from someone who promised mortgage holders interest rates wouldn't increase until at least 2024, and then hit Australians with 12 increases and screwed over millions of mortgage holders," the Greens MP said.
"The only time in Australian history where rents went down outside of war time, was when Australian had nationwide rent caps and a mass investment in public housing, which is exactly what the Greens are proposing."
He said rent caps would not only help renters, but assist in controlling inflation.
"One of the biggest drivers of inflation is rental inflation, and rent caps will help limit rental inflation and this in turn will bring down overall inflation, helping the entire economy," he said.
But the House economics committee chair, Victorian Labor MP Dan Mulino, said Dr Lowe's comments reflected the views of most economists about the ineffectiveness of rent caps and freezes.
"It's a short-term sugar hit but it doesn't actually deal with the underlying issue," Mr Mulino said.
Shadow treasurer Angus Taylor was equally dismissive of the idea.
"Sadly, rent caps don't work," Mr Taylor told 2GB. "There's no better documented policy failure in history than attempts to cap rents."
READ MORE:
But the Liberal MP also slammed Labor's housing policy.
"We have, just in the year past, an extra half a million new Australians. In the year coming up it'll be about the same. A million in two years," he said.
"And that means you need something like four or five hundred thousand houses, and there is absolutely nothing that Labor is proposing - certainly not the HAFF that can't even guarantee a single house will be built before the next election - that is going to solve that problem."
The debate is occurring ahead of a National Cabinet meeting on August 16 which is due to discuss housing and planning reforms.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has said that matters regarding rent caps and freezes were for state and territory governments, not the Commonwealth.
"What the Greens ask for though, isn't to negotiate with us, it's to negotiate with every state premier and every chief minister about matters that are completely within the domain of state and territory governments, so that's something that can't be done," he said earlier this month.
The prime minister said the federal government had provided $2 billion for public housing to the states and territories and negotiations on a Commonwealth-State Housing Agreement were under way.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.