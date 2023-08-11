The Canberra Times
Abhishek Timalsina gives evidence in ACT Supreme Court rape trial

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
August 12 2023 - 5:30am
Abhishek Timalsina leaves court on a previous occasion. Picture by Hannah Neale
Abhishek Timalsina leaves court on a previous occasion. Picture by Hannah Neale

A man has told a court the woman he is accused of raping did not tell him her name, but "when two people spend time together, they connect".

